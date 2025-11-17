Unmasking The Absurdities Of Life In My 35 Bizarrely Ironic Comics

by

Hello there! I’m Dan, the individual behind the comic brand “Barely Baked Beans.” I’m just an average guy with a knack for spotting the humorous and ironic aspects of everyday life, which I love to make light of and share through my comics.

I’ve always had a strong affinity for comics, especially “The Far Side,” which inspired me to create a visual platform for my jokes. If you don’t remember, “The Far Side” was a ground-breaking comic that showed just how much humor and creativity could be packed into a single panel. It showed me that you can be funny and creative without necessarily adhering to conventional ideas of what’s normal or acceptable.

So with that inspiration and plenty of learning and perseverance, I gradually crafted my own unique style which, like “The Far Side”, tries to incorporate a sense of surrealism and absurdity. I like to take ordinary situations and give them a twist or a surprise ending that the reader might not expect. Also, like Gary Larson, I often use non-human characters in my comics, anthropomorphizing them to make them more relatable, surprising, or humorous (or all three at once).

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

#1 The Smiley Reaper

#2 Gone Humanin’

#3 Professional Pipe Layer

#4 Love Out Of The Blue

#5 When A Dad Sneezes

#6 The Life-Cycle Of A Soap Bar

#7 Pray For Gamblebot

#8 The Adventures Of Robot Stepdad

#9 I’m Sure This Happens All The Time

#10 What Breed Is This?

#11 Sharing Is Caring

#12 Memoirs Of A Fish-Stick

#13 Give The Little Fella A Thrill

#14 Holy Bucket

#15 I Think I Saw One Of Them Goombas With That Talking Mushroom

#16 When That Training Pays Off

#17 Catching Feelings

#18 Dog Poople

#19 Some People Are So Fake

#20 A Bug’s Life

#21 Superheroes! Kind Of

#22 As The Old Saying Goes

#23 Dreams Of A Lab Mouse

#24 The Cosmic Dustbin

#25 Guide-Droids

#26 This Cat’s Hairline’s So Far Back You Need Binoculars To See It

#27 We Are Who We Are Because Of Who We Are

#28 The Final Test

#29 The Future Of Cloning

#30 So… You Don’t Wanna Split It?

#31 Alien Ultrasound

#32 Hmmn, Must Be Busted

#33 Just Some Dudes Playing Cards With A Horse

#34 Fortune Favours

#35 Space Jam

