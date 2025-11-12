These Images Of 10 Panda Cubs Will Fill Your Heart With Joy

In China the research center The Chengdu Research Base functions as a sort of nursery for pandas. In this place, they encourage the reproduction of the species, which has a population wild less and less and runs risks. It is estimated that there are currently only 1,864 giant pandas in the world. It is wonderful to know that there is a place like this, who visits the center is in love because their visitors can observe closely the pregnant moms and the little cubs.
Last week 10 wonderful cubs were introduced to the public, all born this year.
Images ©REUTERS and ©REX FEATURES.
More info: panda.org.cn
