NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 23-December-2025

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands word list for 23-December-2025 Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Heroes: Reborn
Heroes Reborn Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “Send in the Clones”
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2016
I Create Minimalist Cat Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Person Asks “What’s A ‘Fun Fact’ That Isn’t Fun At All?” And 30 Folks Deliver
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“They Should Be Arrested”: Shakira Cuts Nightclub Performance Short Due To Invasion Of Privacy
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“The Ozempic Effect”: Weight-Loss Medication Blamed For The Increasing Size Of Men’s Manhood
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
People Are Sharing The “Most Creepily Intelligent” Things Their Pets Have Done, And Here Are 41 Of The Best Responses
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025