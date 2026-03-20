NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 20-March-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Spring fever

Words describing something that moves or forms in a winding or twisting manner.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Not determinable without exact word placement.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is SERPENTINING.

NYT Strands word list for 20-March-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Turns Out That Texans Had No Idea No One Else Eats Pickles At Movie Theaters And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Host Tells Friend’s Wife She Can’t Invite Random People To Her House, Cancels Xmas After She Does
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2025
Woman Freaks Out That DIL Won’t Cook On Thanksgiving, Son Tricks Her Into Cooking Herself
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2025
Dinosaur Earrings For A Modern Caveman
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
35 Obscure Movie Easter Eggs That You Might Have Missed, As Shared On This Twitter Account
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Nature Is Weird”: 50 Interesting Pics And Facts About Mother Nature Shared By This Account
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025