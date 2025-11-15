Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

by

Have you ever doubted the integrity of your favorite character and felt like they are hiding something? The Wisconsin-based artist Alex Solis, also known as “alexmdc” and “oddworx,” is continuing to reveal the secret identities of famous pop culture characters in his oddly fascinating series of illustrations called “Icons Unmasked.” He removes the mask of Deadpool, Patrick Star, Rick and Morty, Yoda, even politicians, and many more to uncover who’s actually behind those familiar faces, and the result might ruin your childhood.

We’ve previously shared his creative artwork here and here on Bored Panda, and it’s about time to expose more characters! What undercover character surprised or shocked you the most and which ones make sense to you? Let us know in the comments!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | oddworx.com | alexmdc.tumblr.com

#1

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#2

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#3

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#4

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#5

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#6

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#7

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#8

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#9

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#10

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#11

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#12

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#13

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#14

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#15

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#16

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#17

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#18

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#19

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#20

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#21

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#22

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#23

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#24

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#25

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#26

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#27

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#28

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#29

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

#30

Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Image source: alexmdc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Online Thread Has Folks Pointing Out Simple Things That Can Make People Look More Attractive, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Corporate”
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2018
150 Times Women Had Absolutely Perfect Comebacks To Creeps
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Did You Know The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a Spinoff of Daredevil?
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2017
I Painted 12 Animals Of Chinese Zodiac In Watercolor To Show Their Unique Personalities
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Could You Post A Funny Yet Meaningful Book Quote? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.