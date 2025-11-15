Artist Removes Masks From Popular Characters To See What’s Underneath (30 New Pics)

Have you ever doubted the integrity of your favorite character and felt like they are hiding something? The Wisconsin-based artist Alex Solis, also known as “alexmdc” and “oddworx,” is continuing to reveal the secret identities of famous pop culture characters in his oddly fascinating series of illustrations called “Icons Unmasked.” He removes the mask of Deadpool, Patrick Star, Rick and Morty, Yoda, even politicians, and many more to uncover who’s actually behind those familiar faces, and the result might ruin your childhood.
We’ve previously shared his creative artwork here and here on Bored Panda, and it’s about time to expose more characters! What undercover character surprised or shocked you the most and which ones make sense to you? Let us know in the comments!
