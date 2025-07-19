Black Cats Don’t Have Anything To Do With Bad Luck

Often, when a black cat crosses your path, you think that you’ll have bad luck, especially when this happens on Friday the 13th. However, superstitions depend on the family you are from, as some are more superstitious than others. Superstitious people are worried when their mirror breaks because they believe they’ll have bad luck for the next 7 years. I’ve also heard many times that putting my bag on the floor is a bad omen as it will drain my wallet of money.
Black cats are the key to my cat photography project as I want people to realize that it’s irrational to say that black cats bring bad luck. My series consists of 13 cat photos. In my pictures, I show these beautiful cats in different situations – not only as sweet kittens willing to play but also as conquerors and vultures. I want to prove that black cats don’t differ from any other cat fur color. They are all the same adorable cats.
On Friday the 13th, expect bad luck
If you give someone a cactus, you’ll bring them misery
Breaking a mirror means 7 years of misery
Scattering salt brings an argument
Don’t put your bag on the floor or your money will run away from your wallet
Putting bread upside-down brings bad luck and misfortune.
Spilled coffee on a saucer brings bad luck
A falling fork brings hungry guests
If your soap falls down, expect the unexpected
Misery loves company
Putting shoes on a table brings hunger and poverty to your home
A horseshoe hanging upside-down brings bad luck
Going under a ladder brings bad luck
