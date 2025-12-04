NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 04-December-2025

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands word list for 04-December-2025 Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
All About the Real-Life Murder That Inspired “Twin Peaks”
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Ways To Drop Hints To Your Parents Before Coming Out? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Couple Who Had Just Met Gets Photographed On Their Blind Date, Goes Viral Because Of The Chemistry They Share
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Kodak’s CEO Uses 35mm Film As A Business Card
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Your Favorite Artist From Your Spotify Wrapped (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Moment When You Realized “Maybe I’m Not Straight”? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025