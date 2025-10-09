NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 10-October-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Down

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Photos By Navin Kumar Vatsa That Bring India’s Streets To Life
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deadly Games
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2019
Actors Who Played Criminals and Committed Actual Crimes In Real Life
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2023
“All She Did Was Leave Her Home”: Pregnant Teen Shot In The Head While Riding In Passenger Seat
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Office Depot Fires ‘Insensitive’ Staffer After Refusing To Print Charlie Kirk Vigil Poster
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2025
Daisy Jones & The Six and The Last of Us similarity
The Last of Us Has One Thing In Common With Daisy Jones & The Six
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.