No One Knows What The Future Holds (12 Pics)

by

This is a digital project created by one artist – Dipti Dhakul and titled “Putin of War”. She has used her skills and imagination to create unique scenes of Putin in the year of 2022-till date.

More info: pin.it

#1 Put In

#2 000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

#3 Mind Is Jail

#4 All His Surroundings

#5 Peace

#6 Put-I-Lisa

#7 Pugogh

#8 Kick A**

#9 How Can I Bring Peace!

#10 Send Me To Venus

#11 Sanctions

#12 Put-Teen

