No One Knows What The Future Holds (12 Pics)

This is a digital project created by one artist – Dipti Dhakul and titled “Putin of War”. She has used her skills and imagination to create unique scenes of Putin in the year of 2022-till date.
More info: pin.it
#1 Put In
#2 000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
#3 Mind Is Jail
#4 All His Surroundings
#5 Peace
#6 Put-I-Lisa
#7 Pugogh
#8 Kick A**
#9 How Can I Bring Peace!
#10 Send Me To Venus
#11 Sanctions
#12 Put-Teen
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us