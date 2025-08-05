NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 05-August-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

With 4-Across, non-alcoholic drink with a flavor reminiscent of beer

🔽 Show

See 1-Across

🔽 Show

Houston M.L.B. player

🔽 Show

Sister’s daughter

🔽 Show

“Just ___ a bite” (parent’s dinner encouragement)

🔽 Show

Down

Possesses a certain unnameable quality

🔽 Show

Animal that’s the mascot of California State University, Monterey Bay

🔽 Show

Best friend of Thomas the Tank Engine

🔽 Show

Sickly in appearance

🔽 Show

Spheres on a sushi roll

🔽 Show

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Decade of Drama: The Kardashians Recreate Their Iconic Title Sequence
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2017
5 Reasons We Love Melissa Ordway as Abby on The Young and the Restless
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2018
9 Celebrities Who Accidentally Used On-Air Profanity on Saturday Night Live
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2025
Television Shows Perfect For Binge Watching
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2016
Five Celebrities We’d Want to See in the Chopped Tournament of Stars
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2019
Rise of the Machines: First Mass Produced Flying Car goes on Sale
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.