Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Show As A Kid? (Closed)

Bob the builder
Sofia the first
ummm other ones
#1
Dora the explorer, but now I realized she was blind the whole time that’s why she needed my help so she could do the mission even tho it was right behind her :(
#2
Odd Squad, Peppa Pig, and Cyberchase. :>
#3
Me and my sis would watch Team Umizoomi back on Guam.
#4
He-Man and the masters of the universe
#5
Courage the cowardly dog, even though it scared me to death. I would always have to have someone watch it with me which seems so silly now:)
#6
My favorite shows when I was a kid were: Sid the Science Kid, Cat in the Hat, Wild Kratts, and the list will go on forever.
#7
When I was littler I was obsessed w/ Dora the Explorer, then as I got older I was more into like Sofia the First and Disney JR shows, PBS kids, I was obsessed w/ Odd Squad and like Wild Kratts.
#8
idk
#9
Peppa pig!! This needs no explaining.
#10
Fuller house and sister sister #netflix
#11
The Octonauts, Peppa Pig, and In The Night Garden.
#12
Agent OSO I think it was called?
#13
Wonder pets
Follow Us