Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Show As A Kid? (Closed)

by

Bob the builder

Sofia the first

ummm other ones

#1

Dora the explorer, but now I realized she was blind the whole time that’s why she needed my help so she could do the mission even tho it was right behind her :(

#2

Odd Squad, Peppa Pig, and Cyberchase. :>

#3

Me and my sis would watch Team Umizoomi back on Guam.

#4

He-Man and the masters of the universe

#5

Courage the cowardly dog, even though it scared me to death. I would always have to have someone watch it with me which seems so silly now:)

#6

My favorite shows when I was a kid were: Sid the Science Kid, Cat in the Hat, Wild Kratts, and the list will go on forever.

#7

When I was littler I was obsessed w/ Dora the Explorer, then as I got older I was more into like Sofia the First and Disney JR shows, PBS kids, I was obsessed w/ Odd Squad and like Wild Kratts.

#8

idk

#9

Peppa pig!! This needs no explaining.

#10

Fuller house and sister sister #netflix

#11

The Octonauts, Peppa Pig, and In The Night Garden.

#12

Agent OSO I think it was called?

#13

Wonder pets

Patrick Penrose
