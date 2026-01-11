NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 11-January-2026

by

Looking for today’s NYT Connections answers and hints?

Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the daily word puzzle.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each session.

Outsmart the grid by revealing the hidden connections below.

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for recent puzzles, hints, and solutions.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Relatable, Wholesome, Funny, And Positive Internet Posts You Might See All Day
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 03-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
A Fez Fan Theory That Changes “That 70s Show”
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2021
This Dehydrated Baby Fox Confused A Family’s Dog For Its Mom And Followed Them Home, Got Rescued And Nursed Back To Health
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone Is ‘Vandalising’ Streets With Pixel Art, And The Result Is Awesome
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My First B&w Film And The Sea Coast
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025