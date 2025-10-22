70 Times People Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

We need rules to keep the world safe. But a little mischief can be really fun.
The subreddit r/TheyKnew is dedicated to those moments when a person realizes that what they are about to say or do will be perceived as inappropriate, but decides to roll with the consequences anyway.
From cheeky signs to perfectly timed “accidents,” these posts capture the playful side of chaos. I guess some of us simply don’t care about the stares they attract.
#1 Those Who Know, Know
Image source: alehansolo21
#2 This Couldn’t Have Been A Coincidence
Image source: beefy_bruva
#3 Kevin Is A Dog
Image source: waitingWolf
#4 I Hope It Is Not Photoshopped
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Kevin Lasagna
Image source: Bucky__Goldstein
#6 Yeah…they Knew
Image source: Gastro_Jedi
#7 IKEA Knows!
Image source: Degsyg1969
#8 Meow
Image source: ShakalPayne
#9 A Bored Employee Knew
Image source: lben18
#10 Disney “Dumbo” Shirt
Image source: jkempt888
#11 Sold
Image source: thisIsAswin
#12 Noice
Image source: arusub15cfop
#13 Oh Snap
Image source: silvyrphoenix
#14 A Sign Of The Times
Image source: Business-Stuff8711
#15 They Definitely Knew
Image source: nonumberswillhelp
#16 Don’t Do It, Chris!
Image source: furbz1
#17 She Knew
Image source: theloneliestsoulever
#18 Thanks Management
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Poke The MT Fuji
Image source: joonkeat
#20 He Really Came Through
Image source: ludwiga7
#21 Welcome To [insert Town Here]
Image source: Oh-Sasa-Lele
#22 At Least We Know Now
Image source: CandidculonasRedux
#23 Hotel Knows What’s Up
Image source: Zaldabus
#24 Dad Knew… For Sure
Image source: Aris-Totally
#25 They Definitely Knew!
Image source: ap39
#26 Are You Sure That’s The Name Of The App?
Image source: Aynshtaynn
#27 Enough Said
Image source: trxsh-josh
#28 An Employee With A Sense Of Humor
Image source: yahyeet00
#29 Please Don’t Take My Crown Jewels!
Image source: reddit.com
#30 They Definitely Knew
Image source: SirKensingtonsSlop
#31 Not A Good Way To Honor Her
Image source: reddit.com
#32 They Might As Well Have Put A Winky Face Emoji
Image source: The_Golden_Yeti
#33 They Definitely Knew
Image source: Tommy_Tommy_Tom
#34 At Least They’re Being Upfront About It
Image source: towrofterra
#35 Yep Its From Florida
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Inspiration
Image source: Blue_Nyx07
#37 The Guy Who Made This Was Diabolical, He Didn’t Care
Image source: Level_Counter_1672
#38 But Have Their Subs Unionized?
Image source: Magic_Al42
#39 He Definitely Knew
Image source: dalai_lara
#40 Ismart
Image source: OniABS
#41 You Can’t Accidentally Turn That On
Image source: TroyG1997
#42 Couldn’t Possibly Be A Coincidence
Image source: Sarky-and-George
#43 Editor Knew
Image source: Far-Character-1980
#44 Smelly Flights
Image source: youassassin
#45 They Definitely Knew, And I Love Them For It
Image source: LekkerBroDude
#46 These Blocks In This Children’s Book
Image source: Hidden_Turkey
#47 Government Ad In Brussels Airport
Image source: RecyclingExtraSoft
#48 Happy Easter!
Image source: Abbbbyo
#49 Sounds Like They Have A Kinky Furry On The Design Team
Image source: Giddy_Duck_84
#50 Aquarium Employee Is An Anime Fan
Image source: maximegg
#51 That Resemblance Is Uncanny
Image source: Unlucky_Echidna8401
#52 Hmmmm Intersting
Image source: code_punk_
#53 They Are Indeed
Image source: ChaosOfOrder24
#54 This Ad Placement
Image source: c_by_thesea
#55 Nice
Image source: MHSPitDad
#56 She Knew
Image source: isoesamu
#57 A Calculated Move
Image source: furf0xaches
#58 Nice
Image source: novko15
#59 The Cleveland Indians Have Been Officially Renamed The Guardians
Image source: an0namish
#60 There Are No Accidents
Image source: Usernameofnitesh
#61 Never Thought Of It Like That
Image source: tennille_24
#62 This Has To Be Intentional
Image source: Horizon_26
#63 Oh They Knew
Image source: Astormfront
#64 They Knew
Image source: Alikie_
#65 He’s Watching
Image source: rosseepoo
#66 Entertainment Weekly
Image source: thasneff
#67 The Stocker Knew
Image source: RemoteBonus7795
#68 Grab The What
Image source: reddit.com
#69 “Designed The New Closet Rod Bracket, Boss”
Image source: legs_y
#70 They Had To Do It To Us With This Glasses Ad
Image source: Mean-Buy836
