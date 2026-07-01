Bride Refuses To Gamble With Her Wedding After Sister Fails To Parent Her Wild Children: “Kids Will Be Kids”

More and more couples are choosing to disinvite children from their nuptials. The reasons can vary: some do it because the venue is not child-friendly, others because of budget constraints, others because they want their guests to have a good time without distractions, and others because they want a calm, focused ceremony without disruptions.
This bride chose to uninvite her sister’s kids from her wedding since she knew they would most likely cause heaps of trouble. After their last visit to her house, the place was trashed, so she decided to ban her nieces and nephews from attending. But when she told her sister, she was called “unreasonable” and “unfair.”
A bride faced a dilemma about inviting her sister’s unruly kids to her wedding
Image credits: mverkhoturtseva/Envato (not the actual photo)
She felt they would ruin her big day, but when she confronted her sister about it, serious family drama ensued
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: whatheduckf**k
Some commenters thought that, given the children’s behavior history, the bride was right to disinvite them
Some commenters thought that, given the children’s behavior history, the bride was right to disinvite them
Others thought it was unfair to exclude only them and suggested the couple have a child-free wedding
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