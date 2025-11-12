Self-Taught Artist Brings Magic To The World Of Mini Art!

Miniature art has a way of captivating people from all over the world. The challenge of squeezing a little world into such a small space is not so simple sometimes. As the art world evolves, we find artists striving to find their originality.
This self taught artist has found just that. These works are primarily done on miniature gallery wrapped canvases. Many are abstract in nature. The owner of the shop uses a process she calls “Manipulated Paint Pouring” to create ethereal worlds. The array of colors and designs is stunning, and each is so unique. Don’t hesitate to grab the one you want, because there is only one of each! No two are exactly the same, however you can find similar color schemes to mix and match!
Each of the little canvases are able to hang on the wall, as their own decor or to add that little bit of something extra to an existing decor scheme. You can even place them on stands to make a bold statement at the office or at home!
Artist Zoë is a self taught artist from Reno, Nv. Her work ranges in style and size! Magic Minis is an Etsy shop she created solely to sell Mini Art, and shows a breathtaking contrast to the artists more common works (which can be found on Artist Zoë’s Facebook or on IG @artistzoet)
The best part about these little creations, apart from being positively gorgeous, is that they start as low as 15$ each! The shop also offers free domestic shipping, as well as some custom work as well! You can find abstracts, still life, landscapes, fantasy, and even little hand painted gift boxes!
More info: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram
Coffee Abstract Painting Acrylic on Canvas 3x3in
Butterfly Abstract Sparkly Acrylic on Canvas 3x3in
Tiny Dragon in Cherry Blossoms Acrylic on Canvas 2.5x3in
Tiny Water Dragon Acrylic on Canvas 2.5x3in
Abstract Mini Painting Acrylic on Canvas 3x3in
Abstract Mini Painting Acrylic on Canvas 3x3in
Rose Abstract Acrylic on Canvas 8x10in
