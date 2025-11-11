The Cost Of Applause: 77 Pics To Celebrate Ballet Day

There’s a good reason why Titanic’s Rose couldn’t stay on her toes longer than she did. It’s damn hard! Those pink silk shoes hide black nails, swollen wounds, and deformed toes. It takes much more than 8 wiki steps to become a swan.

Today is Ballet Day, so Bored Panda compiled a list featuring ballet dancers to admire their strength and grace.

While there is no record of the inaugural Ballet Day celebration, there are two explanations why it’s celebrated on February 7.  Ballet was introduced to the United States on February 7, 1827 at the Bowery Theatre. Also, February 7, 1668 was the day when the Dutch Prince William III danced in the premiere of the “Ballet of Peace.”

Are you a ballet dancer yourself? Share your experience in the comments, or upload your pics to the list!

#1

Image source: coffeeandmarylouise

#2

Image source: Bright Side

#3

Image source: balletbeautiful

#4

Image source: Vadim Stein

#5

Image source: Kurt Iswarienko

#6

Image source: Alexander Yakovlev

#7

Image source: Henry Leutwyler

#8

Image source: Gregg Delman

#9

#10

Image source: Vladimir Vyatkin

#11

Image source: Vadim Stein

#12

Image source: apirouette

#13

Image source: milanophoto

#14

Image source: Alexander Yakovlev

#15

Image source: Asilda Photography

#16

#17

Image source: Alexander Yakovlev

#18

Image source: Alexander Yakovlev

#19

Image source: Alexander Yakovlev

#20

Image source: Alexander Yakovlev

#21

#22

Image source: Andrey Bezuglov

#23

Image source: Henry Leutwyler

#24

Image source: Henry Leutwyler

#25

#26

Image source: Vadim Stein

#27

#28

#29

Image source: Darian Volkova

#30

Image source: Darian Volkova

#31

#32

Image source: Gene Schiavone

#33

Image source: Vadim Stein

#34

Image source: Sarah Joann

#35

Image source: Rick Guest

#36

Image source: Asilda Photography

#37

Image source: balletnews.co.uk

#38

Image source: Rachel Neville

#39

Image source: Mark Holdefehr

#40

Image source: Rick Guest

#41

#42

#43

#44

Image source: Asilda Photography

#45

Image source: Henry Leutwyler

#46

#47

#48

#49

Image source: Vikki Sloviter

#50

Image source: StanislavBelyaevsky

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

Image source: michaelandinessagarmash

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

Image source: juankparedes.com

