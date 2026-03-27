London on da Track: Bio And Career Highlights

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London on da Track: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

London on da Track

March 27, 1991

Memphis, Tennessee, US

35 Years Old

Aries

Who Is London on da Track?

London Tyler Holmes, known professionally as London On Da Track, is an American record producer, rapper, and songwriter renowned for his innovative, melodic beats that define modern trap music. His distinctive sound has influenced countless artists.

He first gained widespread attention for producing numerous hits for Young Thug, including “Lifestyle” in 2014, a track that solidified his reputation for crafting chart-topping anthems.

Early Life and Education

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, London Tyler Holmes spent his formative years in Atlanta, Georgia, where his musical journey began with drumming and piano in church. His mother, Cheryl Mack London, fostered his early exposure to music.

He briefly attended Full Sail University after high school to refine his craft in music production, though he left before graduating to fully immerse himself in his burgeoning career as a beatmaker for local Atlanta acts.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked London On Da Track’s public life, notably with singer Summer Walker and Angela Simmons, with whom he has shared relationships in recent years.

Holmes is a father to four children: Bubbles with Summer Walker, London Nathan Holmes with Erica Racine, Paris with Eboni Ivorii, and Cairo Saint-Legend with Dayira Jones.

Career Highlights

London On Da Track’s production career soared with hit singles like Tyga’s “Hookah” and T.I.’s “About the Money,” alongside his extensive work with Young Thug, yielding multiple charting records.

He expanded his influence by executive producing Summer Walker’s critically acclaimed album Over It and establishing his own label, L.I.V. (Living in Volumes), in 2017.

Signature Quote

“We got London on da Track.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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