Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

by

Humans have a natural tendency to want to impress others, gain their admiration and respect. This can lead to people showing off their achievements, things, or abilities in various ways. However, each of us might see differently what is “cool” and impressive and what is rather cringe and not worth showing off. It is important to understand what you can gloat over and receive a positive reaction, and what things may have a negative effect that can lead to other people forming a bad or completely wrong opinion about what kind of person you are. 

In this online group, one user asked the audience what are the things that people think is the “flex”, but in reality, they are very far from the list of things that you should show off about. However, here you can check out 38 of them, vote for things that you think are not worth “flexing” about and share your opinion in the comments section!

More info: Reddit

#1

proclaiming you’re an „alpha male“. in fact, it makes you look like a complete idiot and everyone hates you.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: jonsbryhill, emre keshavarz

#2

“I haven’t read a book since high school.”

This is not a flex. Not being interested in reading, having issues with it or having had s****y teachers ruining it for you is one thing, but saying it like you’re proud of it tells me a lot about the type of person you are. None of it is good.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Kissowa, Vincenzo Malagoli

#3

Driving around in a super-loud vehicle such as a low-riding Scion with glasspacks.

If you own one of these, you look like an a*****e and everyone hates you.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: sev45day, Vincenzo Malagoli

#4

Being proud about being “brutally honest” when they’re just rude

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Forsaken_Ambition_83, Alex Green

#5

A huge percentage of the political activism I see people out participating in is deeply immoral. Some people are out fighting for freedom, which is good, but a scary amount are out proudly trying to control other people’s lives, which is bizarre and horrifying to me. Trying to impose your will onto others is not something to brag about.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Skwerilleee

#6

the “i never take a day off” types who live at work. how bad does your home life have to be?

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: kbyyru, Jari Sjölund

#7

Do you know who my dad, mom, or parents are?

No, no one cares.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: rurouni318, Noelle Otto

#8

Teachers bragging how some high percentage of the class fails every year

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: riphitter, Pixabay

#9

not wearing your seat belt,
not using sunscreen,
bragging about how many people you’ve slept with,
bragging about how little sleep you’ve got this night

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: altosuwulugares, d30visuals

#10

These idiots that ride motorcycles/atv super fast and recklessly down city streets doing wheelies and swerving in and out of traffic.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: TheSchoeMaker, FlorS Q

#11

CrossFit. As a nurse that has worked in orthopedic surgery, a lot of our surgical procedures are repairing injuries from CrossFit.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: No-Independence-6842, cottonbro studio

#12

Coming to work sick.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: RonPolyp, Polina Tankilevitch

#13

Having a huge, expensive wedding when you’re not a wealthy person

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: lazyluxe11, Maria Lindsey Content Creator

#14

When adults brag about high school sports achievements like that’s their whole personality

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Willing_Impression_5, IMG_1979

#15

One upmanship. Good grief. People think making someone else look less than them makes them “cool”. Um no, it makes you look INSECURE.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Melodic_Bear4259, Nina Uhlikova

#16

People who describe themselves as “an empath” in the first few minutes of meeting them. Most just have a lot of unresolved trauma and talk incessantly about themselves.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Dry-Ad-2642, Stanley Morales

#17

“I’m my own boss”
-MLM Participant

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Skwerilleee, Ono Kosuki

#18

How many followers you have

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: TonyClifton323, cottonbro studio

#19

Listing your job title as CEO of the business you own, when you are the sole employee

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Own-Firefighter-2728, fauxels

#20

“Oh, you work 40 hours a week? I remember my first *PART TIME* job!”

F**k. You.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: poweredbyford87, Prince Roy

#21

Basically all the “not like other girls”-girls

Image source: bye_scrub

#22

“Bruh I’m such an alcoholic I can drink X amount of alcohol”

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Shadow948, energepic.com

#23

How big their mortgage is. Dude, you’re just bragging about how crippling your debt is.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: lilly_Litox, Karolina Grabowska

#24

My coworkers flexing their 900$ car payments for new cars they didn’t need to buy with high interest rates

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Canijustgetawaffle, Pixabay

#25

“We’re like family here”.

We’re coworkers who work for an organisation that pays us money on a contractual basis. Relationships will always have a limit. It’s not family. And if you feel like it is, you might want to protect yourself.

Image source: feeflet

#26

People who say they don’t read instructions.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: vidvicious, Karolina Grabowska

#27

Being a “top earner” in an mlm

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: Yaseuk, Eduardo Francisco Vazquez Murillo

#28

Does anyone think those dictatorship military displays that look like a circus act are a flex? If anyone does think that, I’m here to tell them those aren’t the flex they think it is.

Image source: lucia-pacciola

#29

I work in healthcare. People who say ‘my daughter/ husband/ neighbours cat two doors down is a Doctor….’ I DGAF. Does that mean you’ve instilled their medical knowledge and experience through osmosis? I will treat you the same as every other patient, although the type of person who says stuff like this is usually the biggest obstacle to their treatment.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: iriepuff, EVG Kowalievska

#30

Having a bunch of kids.

Somebody Asked “What Is Just Not The ‘Flex’ That People Think It Is?” And 30 People Delivered

Image source: mox44ah, Tatiana Syrikova

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Titanic Movie Facts That Will Make You See It in a Different Light
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Orville season 3 on Hulu
The Orville Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Old Wounds”
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Futurama
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2014
40 Handcrafted Felted Creatures By This Japanese Artist That Are Equal Parts Adorable And Strange
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Any Person You Know That Perfectly Fits The Description Of A Fictional Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.