35 Times Product Designers Failed To Consider The Practicality Of Cleaning (New Pics)

Everyone has that one chore they dread doing. Whether it’s exhausting, disgusting, or just downright tedious, we’ll often procrastinate until the cows come home. Even beautiful items can turn infuriating, nooks and crannies will fill with dust, unreachable without exertion.
The “‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them” Facebook group gathers designs that perhaps look intricate on the surface until you take a moment to think about living with them. Then the sinking realization sets in, that a thousand twists equals just as many crevices for dust to hide in,
More info: Facebook
#1 I Finally Have One That Fits Here. This Mouse In The Manager’s Office. I Want To Vomit
Image source: Casey Case
#2 Fur Walls, Ceiling And Bedding
Image source: Alice Elizabeth Baker
#3 Okay What In The Actual-
Image source: Maria Gammelgaard Brøgger
#4 This Is The Worktop In A Kitchen. Dirt Just Gets Accumulated In All The Dimples
Image source: Lex Sampson
#5 “Sofa”
Image source: Peter Park
#6 Break Out The Sand Blaster To Clean The Shower, Easy!
Image source: Sara Mayfield
#7 Found On Marketplace 1965 Chevrolet G10 Van
Image source: Sara Roca
#8 Found In Another Group, I Am Wondering How They Are Able To Clean This Set Up? Seems Like A Cool Concept, But How Are You Able To Dust And Vacuum When You Have Huge Rocks Around Your Living Room?
Image source: Lisa M Neubauer
#9 Well…
Image source: Frits Mali – Vos
#10 Kids Bath Toys 🤢 One Looked A Bit Weird So I Cut It Open And It Was Full Of Mould! Thrown Out All Of Her Bath Toys That Can Fill Themselves With Water
Image source: Danielle Scattergood
#11 Odysseas Ladopoulos
Image source: Odysseas Ladopoulos
#12 No No No No
Image source: Ruth Zschoche
#13 This Cup, Which I Photographed Before Finally Getting Over My Guilt And Just Throwing Away. Those Arms Are Hollow. Even If It’s Only Used For Water, It’ll Get Damp In There And Full Of Unreachable Mold. Farewell, Cute But Useless Cactus Cup. I Wanted To Give You A Chance, But You’re Just Too Poorly Designed
Image source: Michael Strzalka-Steil
#14 This Was In Another Group I’m In. They Said It’s A Carpet And They Change It Out Once A Year But I Still Think It’s Gross. 😂 Sorry If You’re In Here
Image source: anon
#15 My First Post!!
Image source: Clare Kelly
#16 Unfortunately, I Am The Cleaner
Image source: Jordyn Beeson
#17 Not Cleanable Things
Image source: Richard Dinsmore
#18 Not Cleanable Things
Image source: Joo Leah
#19 Beautiful Spoon, But Come On
Image source: Cesar D'Armas
#20 This Fabric Chandelier/Lightshade Is Hanging In A F*cking Toilet. Can See The Spiderwebs & Dust From My Seat
Image source: Connor Rose
#21 Yes, These Are Earphones
Image source: Dwight Russell Cosca
#22 Save $8k On This Couch Obviously Designed By Someone Who Doesn’t Have To Clean It, Now Yours For The Bargain Price Of $6000! All I Can Imagine Is The Crumbs That Would Get Caught In The Deep Pile
Image source: Amanda Beard
#23 The Wall In This Testaurant Is Beautiful But —
Image source: Poppy Sealy
#24 Not Cleanable Things
Image source: Brian Scharp
#25 I Needed To Use The Ladies’ Room At The Restaurant Before Having Lunch. This Is What I Found. Yes, We Still Ate There. No Idea If The Men’s Room Was Similar
Image source: Elizabeth Lear
#26 Found In The Wild (I Think It’s Beautiful, But Still)
Image source: Lisha Perez
#27 Bathroom Sink In Indonesia
Image source: Teya Elisabeth
#28 Spotted You Walmart… And For Kids’ Messy Little Hands Too
Image source: anon
#29 This Chair Is For Sale In A Shop Across From My Office. I Looked At It Out My Window Thinking It Looked Like A Huge Nest Then Pulled It Up On Their Website. For That Price You Know They Have No Kids Or Pets And Do Have Someone Else To Clean It. Now To Go Over And Touch It
Image source: Cendra Lemon
#30 This Feature Wall In A Pub In Ireland.. I Didn’t Get Too Close, It Looked Pretty Good Considering, But I Hate To Imagine The Upkeep
Image source: Mel Issa
#31 Found One In The Wild Of One Of My Local Yard Sale Groups. If Ur Not Familiar With The Central Valley It’s Dusty Af. I Can Only Imagine This Thing In A Years Time
Image source: Justin Falcon
#32 Why ?
Image source: Marie Latteur-p
#33 This Sherpa Recliner I Found On Marketplace.… I’m Not Sure You Can Clean This Lol
Image source: Anthony Crawford
#34 This Looks Like Gravel Stuck In Old Gum, With Lime Scale And Soap Scum Accents
Image source: Suzanne Carlson
#35 Just Installed The Mirror Wall Tiles 🫠 Good Luck Cleaners
Image source: Donovan Struwig
Follow Us