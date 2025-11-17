23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

by

Nature can be far more bizarre than you might expect. What animals get up to when there are no human beings around would remain a complete mystery if not for the existence of trail cameras.

As autumn sets in and the days get shorter, we thought that it might be time to get you all in a spooky mood. That’s why the Bored Panda team has scoured the far corners of the internet to bring you the creepiest and most unnerving photos ever captured by trail cams. Scroll down for the eeriest pics. But keep in mind, it’s not just animals that ended up in the frame…

#1 Possum Pulling Ticks Off A Deer’s Face. Tick Infestations Are Serious In The Dry Months And Have Even Killed Young Ones. Possums Love To Eat Ticks. This Trail Cam Photo Shows How Nature In Balance Works

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: GallowBoob

#2 Trail Cam. Raccoons Stack Up For The Feeder

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Randomized007

#3 Curious Ancient Puppers Cautiously Inspect A Trail Cam

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: mattjh

#4 Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Enzo_Gorlahh_mi

#5 Black Panther Caught On Trail Cam In Georgia

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Not Sure Wtf That Thing Is But It Was Caught On A Trail Cam Riding A Boar

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: hunter_williams_

#7 11 Wolves Caught On A Trail Cam In Our Local Park

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: donkeyslayer16

#8 Trail Cam Caught This- Owl Attacking Deer

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: reddit.com

#9 My Uncle Has A Trail Cam At My Old Grandparents House Which Are Both Dead And The House Is Abandoned. The Camera Takes 3 Pics Every Time A Motion Is Detected.this Thing Only Appears In 1 Out Of 3 Of The Photos. No Idea. Not Saying Is A Ghost Cause I Don’t Really Believe Them

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: LOvEisEvOLxanax

#10 Opossum Pushes Skunk In Pond

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Trailcampro

#11 Trail Cam Crawler?

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Venus-Veneris

#12 Fresno Nightcrawler – Caught On Yosemite Trailcam

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: RocketMaN_28

#13 Moved Into A New Development On An Old Farm And Set My Trail Cam Up

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Outrageous-Sector-67

#14 What The Hell Is This.. Trail Cam Ghost?

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Life-Hacking

#15 Taken On Friends Property Says He Feels Uneasy When He’s Near This Spot

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: lamehoney

#16 Shawnee Oklahoma Trailcam

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: barl31

#17 10.19.19 My Trail Camera Captured A Strange Image. The Previous Owner’s Ashes Were Spread On Our Property

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: u/native_meraki

#18 Taken On My Elder Family Members Trail Camera In Ky

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: Tempoffroad

#19 This Was Taken By A Trail Cam On My Dads Property, Other Than Et What Is This?

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: yotesmygoats

#20 Trail Cam Photo Captured After Lake Was Dug. Ghost Hunter Type Team Called Them Tree People

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: adrn916

#21 My Game/Trail Camera Captured This Under My House. Should I Pack My Things Up And Move Away?

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: pajavasarakomuka

#22 Uncle’s Trailcam, Landowner Stated A Tragic Loss Happened Here. Thoughts?

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: PhaseBlade01

#23 Here Are Some Photos From The Trail Cam That Was Ripped Down In Reference To My Last Post For All You Crypto Zoologists To Debunk

23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Image source: rosssettti

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
12 Before-And-After Photos Of Autumn’s Beautiful Transformations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Shares His Experience That Made Him Realize How Important Platonic Intimacy Between Men Is
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple Getting Her Hand Kissed
Netflix Drops ‘The Perfect Couple’ Official Trailer Starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2024
Cast of WGN's Underground
Underground: Is The Modern Music A Massive Mess?
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2016
The Good Wife 2.16 “Great Firewall” Review
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2011
I Made This Cushion For Uninvited Guests
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.