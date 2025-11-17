23 Times Trail Cams Captured Moments That Were Not For Our Eyes To See

Nature can be far more bizarre than you might expect. What animals get up to when there are no human beings around would remain a complete mystery if not for the existence of trail cameras.
As autumn sets in and the days get shorter, we thought that it might be time to get you all in a spooky mood. That’s why the Bored Panda team has scoured the far corners of the internet to bring you the creepiest and most unnerving photos ever captured by trail cams. Scroll down for the eeriest pics. But keep in mind, it’s not just animals that ended up in the frame…
#1 Possum Pulling Ticks Off A Deer’s Face. Tick Infestations Are Serious In The Dry Months And Have Even Killed Young Ones. Possums Love To Eat Ticks. This Trail Cam Photo Shows How Nature In Balance Works
Image source: GallowBoob
#2 Trail Cam. Raccoons Stack Up For The Feeder
Image source: Randomized007
#3 Curious Ancient Puppers Cautiously Inspect A Trail Cam
Image source: mattjh
#4 Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam
Image source: Enzo_Gorlahh_mi
#5 Black Panther Caught On Trail Cam In Georgia
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Not Sure Wtf That Thing Is But It Was Caught On A Trail Cam Riding A Boar
Image source: hunter_williams_
#7 11 Wolves Caught On A Trail Cam In Our Local Park
Image source: donkeyslayer16
#8 Trail Cam Caught This- Owl Attacking Deer
Image source: reddit.com
#9 My Uncle Has A Trail Cam At My Old Grandparents House Which Are Both Dead And The House Is Abandoned. The Camera Takes 3 Pics Every Time A Motion Is Detected.this Thing Only Appears In 1 Out Of 3 Of The Photos. No Idea. Not Saying Is A Ghost Cause I Don’t Really Believe Them
Image source: LOvEisEvOLxanax
#10 Opossum Pushes Skunk In Pond
Image source: Trailcampro
#11 Trail Cam Crawler?
Image source: Venus-Veneris
#12 Fresno Nightcrawler – Caught On Yosemite Trailcam
Image source: RocketMaN_28
#13 Moved Into A New Development On An Old Farm And Set My Trail Cam Up
Image source: Outrageous-Sector-67
#14 What The Hell Is This.. Trail Cam Ghost?
Image source: Life-Hacking
#15 Taken On Friends Property Says He Feels Uneasy When He’s Near This Spot
Image source: lamehoney
#16 Shawnee Oklahoma Trailcam
Image source: barl31
#17 10.19.19 My Trail Camera Captured A Strange Image. The Previous Owner’s Ashes Were Spread On Our Property
Image source: u/native_meraki
#18 Taken On My Elder Family Members Trail Camera In Ky
Image source: Tempoffroad
#19 This Was Taken By A Trail Cam On My Dads Property, Other Than Et What Is This?
Image source: yotesmygoats
#20 Trail Cam Photo Captured After Lake Was Dug. Ghost Hunter Type Team Called Them Tree People
Image source: adrn916
#21 My Game/Trail Camera Captured This Under My House. Should I Pack My Things Up And Move Away?
Image source: pajavasarakomuka
#22 Uncle’s Trailcam, Landowner Stated A Tragic Loss Happened Here. Thoughts?
Image source: PhaseBlade01
#23 Here Are Some Photos From The Trail Cam That Was Ripped Down In Reference To My Last Post For All You Crypto Zoologists To Debunk
Image source: rosssettti
