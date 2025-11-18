Hey Pandas, What Is A Random Fact You Know? (Closed)

Do you know any weird or random facts? You know, facts that would make someone go “Wait, seriously?” Please feel free to share them!
#1
Octopuses have nine independent brains: one in their head and one in each of their legs. They are truly fascinating animals!
#2
tampons are NOT dildos, and women dont choose when to have periods.
#3
periods hurt like crazy. imagine getting a jackhammer in you.
#4
107% of people believe everything they read on the internet.
#5
Switzerland does not have an official capital city. Their government is mostly situated in Bern, but no city is defined in the Swiss Constitution as THE capital.
#6
Your brain is more active when you’re asleep than when you’re awake. While you’re dreaming, your brain processes information, consolidates memories, and even rehearses potential scenarios.
#7
There is enough iron inside your body to make a 3 inch nail
#8
France and Brazil share a land border. So do Denmark and Canada.
#9
The number of years it would take for all the atoms to “die” in this universe would amount to higher than the total amount of atoms in the universe. To give you an idea as to the size of the timescale, there are more atoms in a glass of water than there are glasses of water in all the oceans combined.
#10
The person who invented the Brazen Bull was also the first person executed by it.
On a lighter note
Crows mate for life, and like to bring each other little gifts.
#11
#12
#13
Just a few I know:
Penguins don’t have knees!
Elephants can’t jump.
Australia is wider than the moon!
The Pope can’t be an organ donor.
#14
Thanks to 3D printing, NASA can email tools to astronauts
#15
Vermont is home to the Chazy Fossil Reef, the oldest known diverse fossil reef in the world.
#16
#17
Most of us know that coal miners did/are dying from black lung disease. But did you know that actors could get very ill/die from the powder used to set their make-up? Even today many professional clowns use baby powder (in a sock) to set their make-up.
#18
crows hold grudges, and tell their friends and families about them too
#19
Australia (4000km) is wider than the Moon (3400km)
#20
Not a funny, but a random fact nonetheless: two Hairless Chinese Crested dogs should not be bred together because the hairless gene variant is lethal when a dog has two copies of the mutation. Therefore the mating should be between a Hairless and the Powderpuff variety of the breed.
(There’s also the true hairless and the Hairy hairless, just to confuse you – and IMHO no kinder, more loyal, funnier breed of dog ever existed. Not that I’m biased … )
#21
#22
Hyphenated isn’t.
Non-hyphenated is.
#23
When you die, your cat will likely eat you, but not right away. this is because he/she still expects you to fill up his bowl. after a bit, when you do not fill up their bowl, they will likely nom on soft, exposed areas of your body (think neck, lips, nose). If you want more somewhat morbid facts like this, read “will my cat eat my eyeballs?” by caitlin something-or-other. it’s a great read.
#24
The creator of the guillotine was charged for treason and got killed by the guillotine
#25
Men can get this thing called testicular torsion in which the testicle can get twisted inside of the sack, this pain has been rated and compared to childbirth. It can also result in the loss of the testicle, as well as requiring surgery to fix.
#26
One in 7,225 pregnancies are unknown at the time the mother gives birth.
This is called cryptic birth.
#27
Do you cough if you put anything in your ears? It’s called the Arnold reflex, both my son and husband have it
#28
There is a kernel of corn for each corn silk ( stigma maydis) on the cob.
#29
The increasing difficulty in the original “Space Invader” game wasn’t an intentional feature at first. Destroying enemies just did free up processing power, which allowed the arcade machine to use more ressources on the movement for the remaining ones on the screen.
#30
Eleanor Roosevelt’s maiden name was “Roosevelt”.
#31
Ninety percent of the world’s population lives above the equator.
#32
We are being flung at 107 000km/h through the universe, while spinning on a globe that spins around itself at 1607km/h not knowing where we are flung to. Let that sink in
#33
spiders have paws like cats. spider’s feet are kitty paws.
#34
You know how everyone has their own unique smell? Well, identical twins share the same smell.
You burn more calories while sleeping if you are naked.
You typically only breathe out of one nostril at a time. The moment you are conscious of this, you will breathe out of both.
#35
A small electric shock can be fatal. Sometimes people who experience a shock later die in their sleep
#36
With the cold death version of the universe, energy slowly ebbs away until the last particle stops moving. This is such a long stretch of time that the bright period we are now in with stars and galaxies is so brief as to be pretty much imperceptible.
#37
I was looking up if a person can be too oversized for cremation. I found out that individuals who are overweight can cause grease fires when being cremated. Apparently to a highly trained ?? Crematorist ?? (I’m unsure of the job title) This is not a problem as they know how to manage it however if not managed properly the fire can get out of hand.
Sorry I don’t know how they manage the fire.
#38
Abraham Lincon is in the wrestling hall of Fame.
#39
I forgot all the cooler facts I know when seeing this post (of course).
The paperclip is a Norwegian invention.
#40
Richard Kiel, the 7’2″ actor who played Jaws in the 007 “Spy Who Loved Me” and “Moonraker” films, came out of retirement in 2010 to voice Vlad the bouncer at the Snuggly Duckling tavern in Disneys Tangled. He was the one who collected ceramic unicorns.
#41
You will not find the word “gullible” on any online dictionaries.
#42
GUYS THE SUN IS AN EXPLODING GAS BOMB. I REPEAT THE SUN IS AN EXPLODING BALL OF GAS
#43
Someone made the sound that dinosaurs make up, and we just agreed with them.
Things are not “on fire” Fire is on things
#44
That the Mongolia actually has a navy
#45
The majority of teenagers is behind rocks and squirrels in intelligence.
#46
17% of internet random facts are randomly made
