20 Creative DIY Christmas Ornament Ideas

No other holidays have such a magical and joyous preparation period as Christmas, as the whole month of Advent is dedicated to get into the Christmas spirit and be merry. Truth be told, holidays will only be as festive as you make them – so don’t wait for the merriment to manifest itself, start creating it with Christmas decorations!
Probably the best way to get inspired for the holidays is to decorate your house and a Christmas tree. And if you take it one step further and decide to make the decorations and ornaments yourself with Christmas DIY’s, then it will be all the more special!
We’ve already shared a collection of DIY projects with Christmas trees, so now it’s time to create some DIY Christmas ornaments for it. In this list of easy DIY, we’ll show you how to make bottle cap snowmen, edible Christmas ornaments, a fun way to reuse wine corks and, of course, macaroni crafts. Check out the DIY Christmas decorations that inspired us, and get creative!
1. Light Bulb Penguin Ornaments
(link)
2. Steampunk Gear Christmas Ornament
(link)
3. Tea Cup Ornament
(link)
4. Old CD Ornament
(link)
5. Mini Mittens
(link)
6. Wine Cork Ornaments
(link)
7. Book Page Rosette Christmas Ornament
(link)
8. Thumbprint Ornaments
(link)
9. Toilet Roll Reindeer
(link)
10. Cinnamon Applesauce Heart Ornaments
(link)
11. Pistachio Christmas Ornament
(link)
12. Macaroni Snowflakes
(link)
13. Lego Ornament
(link)
14. Yarn Ball Ornament
(link)
15. Computer’s Memory Recycled for Christmas
(link)
16. Filled Ornament
(link)
17. A Very Puzzling Rudolph
(link)
18. Crochet Snowflakes
(link)
19. Bottle Cap Snowman Ornaments
(link)
20. Bell Jar Ornaments
(link)
