20 Relatable Cartoon Posters Of Super Women That I Created By Using AI And Hand Drawing

I’m a 41-year-old artist, wife, and mom, enjoying a newborn and a teen at the same time. I had to quit making art professionally two years ago because of my health. My husband and teen son have worked really hard to help me get back to creating. They are my heroes, saints, and nerdy art directors.
Bed rest for chronic illness is incredibly boring, Pandas. I have Ehlers-Danlos and Lyme and it’s hard to find care so there’s not a lot of hope for full recovery any time soon. To stave off depression, I’ve been studying cartooning on my iPad. My older kid and I watched Ms. Marvel and were inspired. (The actress even shares my first name.) I found the process of creating the poster uplifting.
#1 Valkyrie
Choose your next words wisely.
#2 Black Widow
I’m sorry, did I step on your moment?
#3 Shuri
Once a story has been written, it can never be unwritten.
#4 Yelena Belova
I made macaroni if you want some.
#5 Captain Marvel
I have nothing to prove to you.
#6 Monica Rambeau
Don’t let him make you the villain.
#7 America Chavez
Being brave isn’t the same thing as not being scared.
#8 Scarlet Witch
I don’t need you to tell me who I am.
#9 Naomi Mcduffie
Don’t believe everything you think.
#10 Raven
I kind of just want to be normal.
#11 She-Hulk
I’m great at controlling my anger.
#12 Captain Carter
All we can do is our best.
#13 Harley Quinn
Vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we hope for.
#14 Queen Hippolyta
Fighting does not make you a hero.
#15 Black Canary
I love this chick, she’s got rage issues.
#16 Starfire
The choices you make define your destiny.
#17 The Huntress
I don’t have rage issues.
#18 Ms. Marvel
Come out of nowhere and do something great.
#19 Dove
What we are isn’t as important as what we’re not.
#20 Jessica Jones
You can’t fix me, I’m unbreakable.
