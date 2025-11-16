Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Misheard Song Lyric? (Closed)

Those from the UK, don’t steal from Peter Kay’s show, I’ll know.
#1
The Prodigy – “Breath”
Misheard: “Can bite my grind”
Actual: “Come play my game”
Snow – “Lady With The Red Dress”
Misheard: “Scoo-doo-doo-by / I’ll show you lots of sofas / and make you amortize / and then you will be my girl”
Actual: ” (ski dumb dum) / Hey I’ll show you lots o’ surprise / And make you hypnotized / And then you will be my girl
Creedence Clearwater Revival:
Misheard: “Have you ever seen Lorraine?”
Actual: “Have you ever seen the rain?”
Faith Evans
Misheard: ” Bye bye biscuit boy” (if you were listening to it in art class on the radio)
Actual: “Love Like this before”
#2
In “We Dont Talk About Bruno” when Camilo said “ISABELA YOUR BOYFRIEND’S HERE” I thought he was saying “HEY SAVANA YOUR BOYFRIEND’S HERE”
#3
There is this song called “closer I am to fine” my brother and my mom listened to it one day. My brother was CONVINCED that the lyrics were “why no samurai?” And that’s I’ll I’ll ever hear when I listen to the song now.
#4
For 45 years I thought Freddy Mercury was singing about someone called Miss Miller, and wondered who she was, then I discovered the word was bismillah.
#5
AJR-Wow i’m not crazy.
This song made me wonder if i was crazy. when you listen to the song do you hear “frankly i’m scared of Clowns” or “Frankly i’m scared of Clouds”? When i’m singing it I still say Clouds
#6
My mom and I thought the Kenny Rogers song “Lucille” said “400 children and a crop in the field” instead of “4 hungry children…”
#7
I had to put this as a separate post.
Nightwish : “Beauty OF the Beast” (not to be mistaken of Beauty AND the Beast) I’ve misheard most of the song’s lyrics.
Misheard: This metropolis / closed their waters / S’all this burden’s skin deep / This dance is coming your way / Tears your memory / All this beauty’s skin deep /
(chorus)…I see the fearful you / What should be lost is fair
…(2nd part of song) In a dream time is storming / A child dreary-eyed / Midas hero, father’s bright /
… I own this farm / But the rest does not lie so close / With my long lost lung / I will build that house
Actual: Trees have dropped their leaves / Clouds their waters /All this burden is killing me / Tears your memory / All this beauty is killing me
(Chorus) I still feel for you / What should be lost is there
…In a dream, timeless domain / A child, dreamy eyed / Mother’s mirror, father’s pride
…My home is far / but the rest it lies so close / With my long lost love / under the black rose
#8
Song: The Beatles, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. Misheard: “The girl with colitis goes by”
Actual: “The girl with kaleidoscope eyes”
PLEASE say i’m not the only one
#9
I think it is Jimi Hendrix
“scuse me, while I kiss this guy”
real lyric:
“scuse me while I kiss the sky”
#10
Metal heavy, soft at the core
when it should’ve been:
Metal heavy, shocked at the core
#11
I heard someone singing “24 carot magic in the air” as “24 carrots in the air”
#12
SEVEN FOOT FRAME rrrrRATS ALONG HIS BACK WHEN HE CALLS YOUR NAMD IT ALL FADES TO BLACK, YEAH HE SEES YOUR DREAMS AND FEASTS KN YOUR SCREAMS, WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO NO NO NO WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Camilo is best, idc what you say, he is
#13
In the well known song “We don’t talk about Bruno” during Camilo’s part, I keep swapping the words “screams” and “dreams” in the line “yeah he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams”
#14
Carrie Underwood’s All American Girl
Misheard: perfect TOED American girl
Actual: perfect All American girl.
#15
Moscow Moscow filthy is the handyman
