‘Retrogeist’: 50 Posts About The ’80s And ’90s That Show How Much The World Has Changed Since

Maybe you’ve been feeling it lately, too—that aching longing for a simpler, (arguably) better time from your childhood. There is something deeply magical about remembering what things used to be like. And it’s enjoyable to think back to the good old days for a few moments, even if you know you’re viewing everything through rose-colored glasses.

The ‘Retrogeist’ Instagram page rides that retro wave in a very fun way. The curators of the project share nostalgic pics from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as memes about what it’s like to be an adult who’s missing those decades, and we’ve collected the best ones. Check out the most interesting pics and remember to upvote your fave ones as you keep scrolling. But be warned, the nostalgia gets pretty heavy and you might get the urge to buy a time machine!

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly founder and curator of Retrogeist, a self-proclaimed nostalgia buff, and they were kind enough to tell us all about the inspiration behind the project and its vast appeal to the internet crowd.

More info: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Retrogeist.com

#1 🚭

Image source: retrogeist

#2 Need More Jpeg

Image source: retrogeist

#3 Bttf Reunion!

Image source: retrogeist

#4 Sounds Good!

Image source: retrogeist

#5 I Miss 90s Mtv

Image source: retrogeist

#6 An Alternate Timeline

Image source: retrogeist

#7 Which One Was Your Favorite?

Image source: retrogeist

#8 Then And Now

Image source: retrogeist

#9 Well…

Image source: retrogeist

#10 Let’s All Take A Moment To Appreciate Blank Vhs Cassette Packaging Design Trends

Image source: retrogeist

#11 Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes?

Image source: retrogeist

#12 True Dat!

Image source: retrogeist

#13 True Story

Image source: retrogeist

#14 Waterful Ring-Toss! My Hands Hurt Just Looking At It

Image source: retrogeist

#15 David Bowie Performing Live At Milton Keynes. 1983

Image source: retrogeist

#16 Every Time…

Image source: retrogeist

#17 1994 vs. 2022

Image source: retrogeist

#18 It’s A Kind Of Magic…

Image source: retrogeist

#19 Hello

Image source: retrogeist

#20 Here’s Johnny!

Image source: retrogeist

#21 🚁 🐺

Image source: retrogeist

#22 What Is This Witchcraft?!

Image source: retrogeist

#23 Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of “Jumanji” (1995)

Image source: retrogeist

#24 Gillian & David. 90s

Image source: retrogeist

#25 J O Y

Image source: retrogeist

#26 Pick One!

Image source: retrogeist

#27 I Think It Was Even Worse…

Image source: retrogeist

#28 The Goonies, At The Liberty Theatre In Astoria, Oregon, For Its 1985 Premiere

Image source: retrogeist

#29 Let’s Sit And Stare At This For Hours

Image source: retrogeist

#30 Rowan Atkinson With His 1981 Aston Martin Vantage

Image source: retrogeist

#31 Audition Photos Taken By Casting Director, Mali Finn, In The 90s

Image source: retrogeist

#32 While Filming Rocky Iv, Sylvester Stallone Asked Dolph Lundgren To Hit Him For Real. Lundgren Agreed And Then Hit Him So Hard Stallone Had To Spend 9 Days Recovering In Intensive Care. In A Later Interview, Lundgren Showed No Sympathy Stating “All I Did Was Obey Orders.”

Image source: retrogeist

#33 Safety First!

Image source: retrogeist

#34 Set Them Free!!!

Image source: retrogeist

#35 George Lucas, 1984

Image source: retrogeist

#36 Still Works!

Image source: retrogeist

#37 🔥or 👎?

Image source: retrogeist

#38 Pure 80s

Image source: retrogeist

#39 A E S T H E T I C Taco Bell

Image source: retrogeist

#40 People Stop To Watch The “Seinfeld” Finale In Times Square, 25 Years Ago

Image source: retrogeist

#41 🐈 ☎️

Image source: retrogeist

#42 Radnix Hg-40p

Image source: retrogeist

#43 Danny Devito Becoming The Penguin For Batman Returns, 1992

Image source: retrogeist

#44 Add A Song To The Playlist

Image source: retrogeist

#45 Macaulay Culkin In Reebok Pump Twilight Zones While Leaning On The Delorean

Image source: retrogeist

#46 Lunch Time!

Image source: retrogeist

#47 The Legend…

Image source: retrogeist

#48 Get Some Pavarotti Vibes!

Image source: retrogeist

#49 V I B E S

Image source: retrogeist

#50 It’s Starting…

Image source: retrogeist

