‘Retrogeist’: 50 Posts About The ’80s And ’90s That Show How Much The World Has Changed Since

Maybe you’ve been feeling it lately, too—that aching longing for a simpler, (arguably) better time from your childhood. There is something deeply magical about remembering what things used to be like. And it’s enjoyable to think back to the good old days for a few moments, even if you know you’re viewing everything through rose-colored glasses.
The ‘Retrogeist’ Instagram page rides that retro wave in a very fun way. The curators of the project share nostalgic pics from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as memes about what it’s like to be an adult who’s missing those decades, and we’ve collected the best ones. Check out the most interesting pics and remember to upvote your fave ones as you keep scrolling. But be warned, the nostalgia gets pretty heavy and you might get the urge to buy a time machine!
Bored Panda reached out to the friendly founder and curator of Retrogeist, a self-proclaimed nostalgia buff, and they were kind enough to tell us all about the inspiration behind the project and its vast appeal to the internet crowd.
#1 🚭
#2 Need More Jpeg
#3 Bttf Reunion!
#4 Sounds Good!
#5 I Miss 90s Mtv
#6 An Alternate Timeline
#7 Which One Was Your Favorite?
#8 Then And Now
#9 Well…
#10 Let’s All Take A Moment To Appreciate Blank Vhs Cassette Packaging Design Trends
#11 Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes?
#12 True Dat!
#13 True Story
#14 Waterful Ring-Toss! My Hands Hurt Just Looking At It
#15 David Bowie Performing Live At Milton Keynes. 1983
#16 Every Time…
#17 1994 vs. 2022
#18 It’s A Kind Of Magic…
#19 Hello
#20 Here’s Johnny!
#21 🚁 🐺
#22 What Is This Witchcraft?!
#23 Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of “Jumanji” (1995)
#24 Gillian & David. 90s
#25 J O Y
#26 Pick One!
#27 I Think It Was Even Worse…
#28 The Goonies, At The Liberty Theatre In Astoria, Oregon, For Its 1985 Premiere
#29 Let’s Sit And Stare At This For Hours
#30 Rowan Atkinson With His 1981 Aston Martin Vantage
#31 Audition Photos Taken By Casting Director, Mali Finn, In The 90s
#32 While Filming Rocky Iv, Sylvester Stallone Asked Dolph Lundgren To Hit Him For Real. Lundgren Agreed And Then Hit Him So Hard Stallone Had To Spend 9 Days Recovering In Intensive Care. In A Later Interview, Lundgren Showed No Sympathy Stating “All I Did Was Obey Orders.”
#33 Safety First!
#34 Set Them Free!!!
#35 George Lucas, 1984
#36 Still Works!
#37 🔥or 👎?
#38 Pure 80s
#39 A E S T H E T I C Taco Bell
#40 People Stop To Watch The “Seinfeld” Finale In Times Square, 25 Years Ago
#41 🐈 ☎️
#42 Radnix Hg-40p
#43 Danny Devito Becoming The Penguin For Batman Returns, 1992
#44 Add A Song To The Playlist
#45 Macaulay Culkin In Reebok Pump Twilight Zones While Leaning On The Delorean
#46 Lunch Time!
#47 The Legend…
#48 Get Some Pavarotti Vibes!
#49 V I B E S
#50 It’s Starting…
