87 Posts About Life In The 90s That Might Make You Feel Like You Went Through A Time Machine

Dial-up internet, playing outside, and no social media… It may sound like a nightmare to today’s kids. But for many of those who grew up in the 90s, life was a carefree dream.
We rented our VHS tape movies from Blockbusters, sent handwritten letters to penpals, got lost while using paper maps, and kept some change in our pockets in case we needed to call home. It was a time of creativity, freedom and exploration for kids. A time of baggy clothes for adults. We listened to grunge and hip hop. A handful of supermodels ruled the runway. And partied like the world was literally about to end in 1999.
That decade may (sadly) be long gone but thankfully, the memories are being kept alive. Online spaces like 90s Kids and 90s Design are dedicated to slowing things down in today’s fast-paced digital era. The pages feature posts and memes that instantly transport you right back in time. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best of them, and many may have you thinking, “Today’s kids will never know…”
#1 When There Actually Were Snow Days
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries, x.com
#2 Thought It Would Be Different
Image source: degas85
#3 Yes Please
It is said that you never miss a good thing until it’s gone. Ain’t that the truth. Back then, we didn’t quite grasp how amazing we had it. And the kids of today. Well, they will never know. Life in the 90s seemed slower, kinder, and more magical.
If we wanted to watch a movie, we either had to go to the cinema or hire a VHS tape at the local Blockbusters. We spent a lot more time outdoors, riding bikes, playing under the sprinklers, exploring the neighborhood or roller skating.
#4 🖥️⌨️
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#5 We Didn’t Know What We Had… 1999
Image source: Friendly_Touch5386
#6 So What Was In Yours …
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#7 The Peak Of Human Civilization
Image source: OmicronGR
#8 The McDonald’s Floors
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries
#9 Perfectly Preserved Taco Bell Receipt From 1999 Found In Library Book
Image source: OmicronGR
#10 Zoobooks – Baby Animals (1991)
Image source: OmicronGR
#11 Definitely Loved The Teal Era We Grew Up In!
Image source: J2-Starter
#12 Who Remembers Space Cabet?
Image source: Acrobatic_Chip_9343
#13 Two-Tone Icy Bouncy Balls
Image source: OmicronGR
#14 LOL Right! Didn’t Last Long
Image source: J2-Starter
#15 Little Mermaid Book
Image source: Accomplished-Roof766
#16 ✍️⭐️⭕️🔺
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#17 💻🖥️💽 😅
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#18 Boston Electric Pencil Sharpener Model 18
Image source: OmicronGR
#19 🍿🛼🎳🎶🎥
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#20 We Grew Up In The Wood Grain Era!!!
Image source: J2-Starter
#21 Ah, The 90’s Toothpaste
Image source: ajc19912
#22 Best Gift I Got As A Child 🖍️
Image source: Gloomy-Praline605
#23 Mall Of America, 1992
Image source: Desertpoet
#24 This Radio
Image source: Dragonwitch95
#25 Mcdonald’s Near Disney’s All-Star Resorts, Which Opened In 1998
Image source: painterlyway
#26 Super Soaker Please
Image source: OmicronGR
#27 We Feel It Everyday Man Dang! LOL
Image source: J2-Starter
#28 It Was A Feast
Image source: OmicronGR
#29 Imagine That 😂
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#30 Malls Becoming The Thing Of The Past
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries
#31 Brain Quest (1992)
Image source: OmicronGR
#32 Heavyweights
Image source: Kooky_Vegetable_4437
#33 I Actually Had A Pair Back Then LOL ! What About You Guys?
Image source: J2-Starter
#34 We All Played With This Ball At The Stores And Definitely Never Took It Home LOL
Image source: J2-Starter
#35 I Need That Chair To Think
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries
#36 We Are The Reason These No Longer Exist… 😅
Image source: Local_Net_2961
#37 The Early Computer Windows Era! I Can Hear The Sound In My Head From The Picture LOL
Image source: J2-Starter
#38 Erasers That Never Erased Anything
Image source: OmicronGR
#39 Valentine’s Day Party In Elementary School
Image source: Djf47021
#40 Mcdonald’s Happy Meal Toys!
Image source: J2-Starter
#41 Definitely Was The 90’s Birthday Kid Starter Pack!
Image source: J2-Starter
#42 Definitely Had The Same Kitchen Table Growing Up For Sure!
Image source: J2-Starter
#43 Star Toothpaste
Image source: eishadowdragon
#44 🚴🚵♂️🚲…
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#45 Fruit Straws! The Bestttttt LOL
Image source: J2-Starter
#46 Halloween Was So Good Back In The Day 🥺
Image source: ajc19912
#47 The Pink Medicine
Image source: Djf47021
#48 I’ve Always Loved These Glass Block Dividers
Image source: No_Telephone_1787
#49 Gina Ekiss, Designer Of The Solo Jazz Cup (Circa 1990)
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries
#50 Stairs In An Indoor Plaza
Image source: P1nsAndNettles
#51 The First Christmas Of The Best Decade. I Miss When Shopping Looked Like This
Image source: FrankieIsAFurby
#52 Sears In Mountain View, California🌴🌴circa 1990
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#53 A Burger King In Manhattan With Free Internet Access (1998)
Image source: y2kftw360
#54 Nordstrom Cafe, Late 90s
Image source: 1990sforever
#55 The Subtle, Understated Tones Of A 90s Windbreaker
Image source: FrankieIsAFurby
#56 Me In A Mcdonald’s Circa 1995
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#57 Still An Icon
Image source: Profitopia
#58 Does This Fit? My Local Taco Bell Since 91
Image source: GateOk7707
#59 The Limelight (NYC) – 1990s Club In A Gothic Revival-Style Church Built In 1844
Image source: jelani_an
#60 This Restaurant In The Westin Bonaventure Hotel In La
Image source: BlackSpargel
#61 Lisa Frank Clubhouse Store At The Tucson Mall 🦄💕 Tucson, Arizona 💗 Circa Late-90s
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#62 Definitely Was A Time! I Never Wanted To Get Out LOL
Image source: J2-Starter
#63 Its Possible Some Of Us Done All These 😂
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#64 Disney Store In The 90’s Was The Best
Image source: ajc19912
#65 Craving The Pizza Hut Buffet On These Cold Winter Days
Image source: eishadowdragon
#66 You Definitely Had To Be There!
Image source: J2-Starter
#67 Love The Color And The Teal Color As Well That Took Over The 90’s LOL
Image source: J2-Starter
#68 Best Part Of Class Was When The TV Rolled Out
Image source: consumethedead
#69 Somebody Tossed This To The Curb
Image source: crabnox
#70 Inspirational 90s Iconography
Image source: FrankieIsAFurby
#71 Microsoft Encarta Encyclopedia ’99
Image source: ForeverMozart
#72 This Book Is A Glorious Example Of Global Village Coffeehouse Design
Image source: Upbeat_Teach6117
#73 Is There A Name For This “Black-Purple” Design That Was Common For TV Shows Or Concert Stages?
Image source: dwartbg9
#74 A Couple People Told My That Our Office Furniture Looks Like Their Grandmothers’ Furniture From The 90s
Image source: WorkingSea8918
#75 From The Movie Dinosaurs!
Image source: J2-Starter
#76 Checkbook Bubble Gum
Image source: eaglescout225
#77 We Know What We Saw Growing Up!
Image source: J2-Starter
#78 Santa Lollipops
Image source: OmicronGR
#79 😂😅👕🥼…
Image source: Tasty_Badger3205
#80 Anyone Remember This Shampoo?
Image source: Proper_Pineapple_314
#81 Early 90’s McDonald’s Cup Found In An Abandoned Building
Image source: GrodyHighroller
#82 Motorola Startac Rainbow Cellphone (1996)
Image source: astrodomekid
#83 My Local Taco Bell Unchanged Since The 90’s
Image source: Less-Ad6695
#84 ‘windows On The World’ Restaurant, On The 107th Floor Of The North Tower Of The Destroyed World Trade Center
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Dot4345
#85 This Sign At The L.A. Library Screams 90’s
Image source: WilliamMcCarty
#86 From 📚 ‘The Best In Lobby Designs: Hotels & Offices’ (1991)
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#87 Island Home Magazine 🏝️ August, 1993
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
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