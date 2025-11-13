Our Music Video About Presidential Love, Straight From The G-Spot Of Europe

We are THE ROOP – a pop-rock band from Vilnius, Lithuania – and we are curious.
Looking at today’s world and events we could not help but wonder why some people are seemingly hiding their relationships and playing a flirting game. This raised an assumption – what if? What if those two people are really in love with each other? What if they, hazed by their own feelings, forget about worldly things and accept each other’s flaws? What if they are prisoners of their own positions?
And so our imagination went loose. Hope you enjoy the result.
P.S. “Silly Me” was written by THE ROOP, and the video produced by Meinart Animation Studio.
THE ROOP – Silly Me (Official video)
