Our Music Video About Presidential Love, Straight From The G-Spot Of Europe

by

We are THE ROOP – a pop-rock band from Vilnius, Lithuania – and we are curious.

Looking at today’s world and events we could not help but wonder why some people are seemingly hiding their relationships and playing a flirting game. This raised an assumption – what if? What if those two people are really in love with each other? What if they, hazed by their own feelings, forget about worldly things and accept each other’s flaws? What if they are prisoners of their own positions?

And so our imagination went loose. Hope you enjoy the result.

P.S. “Silly Me” was written by THE ROOP, and the video produced by Meinart Animation Studio.

THE ROOP – Silly Me (Official video)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tumblr Users Explain Why It Is Important To Take Care Of Men’s Emotional Needs And It Will Encourage You To Compliment Men More
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Top Five Moments Of John Wick’s The Continental Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2023
People Share 30 Forgotten Instances Of Celebrities Screwing Up Big Time
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Royal Family Prepares for a Difficult Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2022
Incredibly Cute Meals Inspired By Japanese Cuisine
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Harry Styles Secretly Runs Berlin Marathon Under Fake Name, Shocks Fans With ‘Impressive’ Speed
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.