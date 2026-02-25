North Carolina Mom Of Three Who Disappeared 24 Years Ago Reveals Why She Abandoned Her Family

Michele Hundley Smith, a North Carolina mother of three who vanished in December 2001, has resurfaced more than two decades later with a brief explanation for why she walked away from her family.
The now-62-year-old was found “alive and well” last Friday (February 20), after investigators from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received new information the day before and tracked her down at an undisclosed location in North Carolina.
Her reappearance closed a 24-year missing persons case that once involved multiple agencies, including the FBI.
At the same time, it also opened a new chapter of questions about what happened inside her home before she left.
The mystery began on December 9, 2001.
Smith, then 38 years old, left her home in Eden, North Carolina, telling her husband she was heading to a K-Mart in nearby Martinsville, Virginia, less than 20 miles across the state line, to do Christmas shopping.
She never returned.
By December 31, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had received a missing persons report. A search began that would stretch on for years, with investigators chasing leads and coordinating with outside agencies.
For more than two decades, there was no confirmed sighting. No body. No public explanation for her disappearance.
Then, last week, on February 19, the sheriff’s office received an unexpected new lead.
“Some information came back to us that had been put out, and it alerted our detectives… to follow up,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People Magazine.
The following day, Sgt. A. Disher and Detective C. Worley met Smith “face-to-face.”
“She was in good health,” Page said, being careful not to share information that could reveal Smith’s current location or motivation for finally speaking out.
Page did, however, hint at what truly led the woman to abandon her family more than two decades ago.
Michele explained that she left of her own volition and hinted that “domestic issues” were the reason
“Let me just say there were no allegations of any foul play regarding her leaving,” Page said. “But according to Ms. Smith, she said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time.”
Page made clear that his office has no records related to domestic issues prior to her disappearance in 2001.
The district attorney’s office has since been consulted about whether any charges could be considered.
“Of course, the question was, she had three children when she left, and they were with the dad,” Page said.
“Our detectives have been in contact with the district attorney’s office to determine whether there are any considerations for charges along the lines of abandonment or anything like that.”
So far, no charges have been filed.
Katy Gregg, District Attorney for the Twenty-Second Prosecuting District, explained that the case is ongoing and that no decisions have been made at this time.
Online, however, the legal aspects of the case caused a fierce debate.
“She made a choice and everyone is still alive and well. Don’t know what ‘charges’ could ever be filed on a person who walks away from their situation,” a reader wrote.
Others were harsher, focusing on the impact her decision might’ve had on the lives of her children, as well as the efforts law enforcement went through to locate her.
“How very selfish of her. Hope they make her repay the cost for the search for her,” another argued.
Still others pushed back against assumptions, believing Michele was trying to protect herself by not coming forward, and only did so once she felt safe enough to do so.
“She never felt safe enough to report ab*se,” a user said.
Michele’s daughter, Amanda, publicly defended her father after readers began blaming him for the disappearance
For Smith’s children, the revelation has brought both relief and renewed pain.
Her daughter Amanda, who had created a Facebook page dedicated to her mother’s disappearance, shared her reaction in an emotional post on February 20.
“I am all over the map!” she wrote. “Will I have a relationship once more with my mom? Honestly, I can’t answer that [because] I don’t even know.”
“My initial reaction would be yes, absolutely, but then I think of all the hurt… But even then… My mom is only human, just as we all are.”
Amanda also asked that the public refrain from making accusations or assumptions, particularly about her father.
“My father has been through so much, and I want it made clear that while their marriage had issues (just as many marriages go through), my mom did not leave simply [because] of a bad marriage,” she explained.
“My dad is a great man, and honestly, the fact is that he is human, just as I am human and you are human.”
The family did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.
Without a clear explanation for what might have led Michele to leave her family, readers began to speculate
