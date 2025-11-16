30 Horrible Dates Whose Entitlement Is Through The Roof

Dating is complicated. After all, being selective has never been easier with the myriad of dating apps and websites that let you filter people based on their descriptions. But let’s say you decide to go for it. You message back and forth, awkwardly wait to be asked out, think of different conversation starters… only to discover that the person you’re interested in is way too picky to begin with.
So today, we’re diving into the not-so-pleasant incidents where people ran into dates who were ridiculously entitled. From insisting you own waterfront property to demanding a free Korean BBQ dinner, some people have unrealistically high standards.
We have combed through the internet and collected some of the best stories of people who think they inherently deserve more than anyone else. Continue scrolling and, if you’re up for it, be sure to share your own experience in the comments below. Also, check out our most recent posts about entitled people right here and here.
#1 He Had A Date With Destiny, And She Ordered The Lobster
Image source: TheIndomitablePenis
#2 Guy Went On One Date With A Girl, Waited 3 Months Of No Contact Before Deciding To Pick Out Every Insecurity She Probably Has About Herself. Claims She Hurt His Ego, Then Proceeds To (Kind Of) Ask For A Second Date
Image source: whatevertogether
#3 I Got This Gem In My Inbox Last Night. I’m Not Even Mad, I Finally Have Something Worth Posting. I Should Have Told Him I Was On My 4th Cookie When I Sent My Response
Image source: Cheosta
#4 Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ
Image source: plaid-knight
#5 She Unmatched Soon After, So She Wasn’t Joking
Image source: Roanoke1234
#6 First One I’ve Run Into On Tinder
Image source: adamant_fang
#7 Cb Mad Because Her Date Won’t Buy Meals For Her Kids
Image source: The_Real_Blue_Giant
#8 Sounds Like A Dreamy Guy To Date
Image source: phisigtheduck
#9 Unsolicited Feedback From My Sisters Date. Spent The Whole Time Talking About How Smart He Is, And Ordered A Kids Meal At Lunch
Image source: Rumzzzzzz
#10 Yes, Because Paying For Someone’s Food On A Date Means That You’re Entitled To Get Some
Image source: ayegurlwyd
#11 Dating In Your 40s
Image source: imgur.com
#12 “Not Everything Is About You”
Image source: camskylex
#13 He Kept Asking Me On A Date Even After I Told Him I’m A Lesbian
Image source: karuselleri
#14 Jonathan, The Choosiest Of Tinder Beggers
Image source: LyanGamer
#15 Bumble Girl Wants $150
Image source: DaOllieGSauce
#16 You’d Have To Take Out A Small Loan To Date Her
Image source: diebeautiful_die
#17 Tinder Match (18) Negotiating To Meet With Me (21) Only If I Bought Her Alcohol – There Is So Much More From This
Image source: RentsBoy
#18 I Asked This Girl If For A 2nd Date She Would Want To Get Food, Eat It Somewhere Pretty, And Drive To A Dessert Place After. She Had A Problem With The Kinda Car I Drive (2015 Mercedes) And What We Were Doing, Which I Thought Was A Good Date
Image source: Dcarp2828
#19 If This Guy’s Dating Bio Isn’t The Definition Of This Sub, I Don’t Know What Is
Image source: PracticalSnail
#20 Went On A Few Dates With This Girl Where I Picked This Girl Up Every Time And I Paid For Everything (Including Zoo Tickets And A High End Restaurant). She Was Upset I Asked Her To Pay For A Sandwich On The Third Date
Image source: expert-amateur
#21 Next! Girl Has A Tinder Account
Image source: PlausibleDeniabiliti
#22 Dead End Dating Profile (F) Asks Me (M) For Ride At 2:07am, I’m Not That Desperate. Til “Goof” Must Be A Powerful Insult
Image source: FlatCoffeeDude
#23 29 Year Old Girl Goes Insane Over Cancelled Date
Image source: downClownTown
#24 This Guy Is Looking For A Sweet Submissive “Personal Assistant” On A Dating Site. Rent Is Included. What A Deal Ladies! You Can Be His Work *and* Sex Slave All For Free Rent.
Image source: meany_beany
#25 Cb = Choosing Bumbles?
Image source: MikeDarsh
#26 Went On A Date. Said I Was Looking For Something More Serious, No Hookups, And He Left Immediately. A Couple Months Later And I Get This Message
Image source: vjarnold
#27 Op Refuses To Go On Coffee Dates And Only Accepts Going On Dinner Dates
Image source: kronicle_gaming
#28 Found On Tinder, She Sounds Like A Great Catch!
Image source: reddit.com
#29 This Is Tinder, Not Build-A-Bae Workshop
Image source: asherLdisaster
#30 Give Me Your Free Beer, Also You’re Not My Date On This Dating App
Image source: NasalSnack
Follow Us