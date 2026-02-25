Noah Jupe: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Noah Jupe
February 25, 2005
Islington, London, UK
Twenty-One Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Noah Jupe?
Noah Casford Jupe is a British actor known for his emotionally nuanced performances in film and television. His captivating presence often elevates complex roles.
He rose to prominence in the horror film A Quiet Place, where his portrayal of Marcus Abbott garnered widespread critical attention. Jupe also received accolades for his work in the drama Honey Boy.
Early Life and Education
Born in Islington, London, Noah Casford Jupe grew up immersed in the entertainment industry; his father, Chris Jupe, is a filmmaker, and his mother, Katy Cavanagh, is an actress. This creative household fostered an early interest in performance.
He attended Cheadle Hulme School in the UK, balancing his studies with early acting commitments. Jupe’s formative years included roles in television series such as Penny Dreadful and Downton Abbey.
Notable Relationships
Noah Jupe is reportedly single, maintaining a private personal life as his acting career continues to grow. He was previously linked to actress Nico Parker, though neither confirmed their alleged relationship.
He has no children, and his focus remains squarely on professional development. Jupe has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners since earlier speculation.
Career Highlights
Noah Jupe has anchored several acclaimed films, including his standout performance in the drama Honey Boy, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. He also captivated audiences in the highly successful A Quiet Place franchise.
Critics praised his nuanced role in the miniseries The Undoing, alongside major Hollywood talents. Jupe continues to expand his repertoire with upcoming projects like the historical drama Hamnet.
His early career also featured significant roles in The Night Manager and Suburbicon, establishing Jupe as a versatile young performer.
Signature Quote
“I love to step into other people’s shoes and wear them for a little bit to see what that teaches me about myself.”
