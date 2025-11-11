Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

The Japanese have long established themselves as the experts of cute. When it comes to food, they can make it so awwdorable, that you will cry bitter tears blaming yourself for having eaten that sugary kitten.
Bored Panda is on a mission to compile the ultimate list of both cute and mouth-watering Japanese sweets. Post your pics or upvote the cutest ones, let’s make the world a sweeter place!
#1 Candy Cats Trying To Catch Goldfish Stuck In Jelly
Image source: Caroline & Laura
#2 Uchiwa’ Lollipops
Image source: candy_ameshin
#3 Water Drop Cake
Image source: BP
#4 Realistic Animal Lollipops
Image source: Shinri Tezuka
#5 Cat Doughnuts
Image source: nankoenig
#6 Cat Cakes
Image source: Caroline & Laura
#7 Marshmallow For Coffee
Image source: sanpasta
#8 Chirin-chirin Ice Cream
Image source: odakyu_s
#9 Flower Desserts
Image source: Hana No Babaroa
#10 Cute Macarons
Image source: theqoo.net
#11 Bunny Bread
Image source: Justine
#12 Candy Cats Sleeping Under A Candy Japanese Table
Image source: carolinei.exblog.jp
#13 Bear Drink
#14 Japanese Glass Sweets
Image source: sisterwife.tumblr.com
#15 Fortune Cat Rice Crackers
Image source: Felissimo
#16 Orange Cake
Image source: d.hatena.ne.jp
#17 Cherry Blossom Paw Treats
Image source: tokyo-skytreetown.jp
#18 Nut-hugging Bear Cookies
Image source: Maa Tamagosan
#19 Yokohama’s Hedgehog Dumplings
Image source: kajiipeta.blog76.fc2.com
#20 Totoro Tarts
Image source: kawaiisweetworld
#21 Goldfish Jelly
Image source: Miki Nagata (bananagranola)
#22 Cat Parfaits
Image source: kotobanohaoto
#23 Cute Cookies
Image source: Hen Teco
#24 Matcha Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Image source: itohkyuemon.co.jp
#25 Fried Maple Leaves
Image source: BP
#26 Sweet Art
Image source: zikatbnd
#27 A Night Full Of Stars
Image source: kameyakiyonaga.co.jp
#28 Sakura Candy
Image source: candy_ameshin
#29 Flower
Image source: jfbkk.or.th
#30 Kitty Chasing Fish Latte Art
Image source: Kazuki Yamamoto
#31 Little Monkey
Image source: kiryu_funasada
#32 Totoro Cake
Image source: Cakes by Jadebutterfly
#33 Mini Aquarium Jellies
Image source: Miki Nagata
#34 Sakura Jelly
#35 Sakura Flowers
#36 Bear
Image source: prw.kyodonews.jp
#37 November Wagashi
Image source: Miki Nagata
#38 Apple Jam Jelly
Image source: Miki Nagata (bananagranola)
#39 Japanese Sweets
Image source: htnkytk
#40 Wagashi
Image source: maryhadalamb17
#41 This Is Actually A Sparkling Desert. Hard On The Outside, Liquid On The Inside
#42 Cat Nerikiri
Image source: Caroline & Laura
#43 Fish
Image source: PROYuichi Sakuraba
#44 Autumn Leaves
#45 Cat Doughnuts
Image source: Caroline & Laura
#46 Candy Dog
Image source: candy_ameshin
#47 Sakura Mochi With Strawberry
Image source: Miki Nagata
#48 Japanese Cha-no-yu Cake
Image source: tel ishikawa
#49 Japanese Sweets
Image source: ｉｎｕｍｏｃｈｉ05
#50 Sweet Jewels
Image source: ameyaeitaro.com
#51 Kutusita Nyanko Cookies
Image source: Alex
#52 Fish
Image source: Mariko Fukuda
#53 Wagashi Ajisai
Image source: Okashi and Cats
#54 Milky Way Gelatin
Image source: jin115.com
#55 Fresh Green Leaf
Image source: Akemi K
#56 Chick-shaped Pudding
Image source: mikumiku_b
#57 Japanese Traditional Sweets
Image source: Dylan Cuthbert
#58 Cherry Blossom Rice Cakes
Image source: kanas_place
#59 Japanese Crepe With Ice Cream
#60 Japanese Sweets
Image source: sukinihon
#61 Black Melon Bread
Image source: BP
#62 Dango Skewer
Image source: pumpkinpunch
#63 Matcha Cakes
Image source: matcha_g_rie_n_tea
#64 Sakura Mochi
Image source: Miki Nagata
#65 Wagashi
Image source: nguoiyeuamthuc
