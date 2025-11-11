Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

The Japanese have long established themselves as the experts of cute. When it comes to food, they can make it so awwdorable, that you will cry bitter tears blaming yourself for having eaten that sugary kitten.

Bored Panda is on a mission to compile the ultimate list of both cute and mouth-watering Japanese sweets. Post your pics or upvote the cutest ones, let’s make the world a sweeter place!

#1 Candy Cats Trying To Catch Goldfish Stuck In Jelly

#1 Candy Cats Trying To Catch Goldfish Stuck In Jelly
Image source: Caroline & Laura
#2 Uchiwa' Lollipops

Image source: Caroline & Laura

#2 Uchiwa’ Lollipops

Image source: candy_ameshin
#3 Water Drop Cake

Image source: candy_ameshin

#3 Water Drop Cake

Image source: BP
#4 Realistic Animal Lollipops
Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

Image source: BP

#4 Realistic Animal Lollipops

Image source: Shinri Tezuka
#5 Cat Doughnuts
Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

Image source: Shinri Tezuka

#5 Cat Doughnuts

Image source: nankoenig
#6 Cat Cakes

Image source: nankoenig

#6 Cat Cakes

Image source: Caroline & Laura
#7 Marshmallow For Coffee

Image source: Caroline & Laura

#7 Marshmallow For Coffee

Image source: sanpasta
#8 Chirin-chirin Ice Cream

Image source: sanpasta

#8 Chirin-chirin Ice Cream

Image source: odakyu_s
#9 Flower Desserts

Image source: odakyu_s

#9 Flower Desserts

Image source: Hana No Babaroa
#10 Cute Macarons
Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

Image source: Hana No Babaroa

#10 Cute Macarons

Image source: theqoo.net
#11 Bunny Bread

Image source: theqoo.net

#11 Bunny Bread

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

Image source: Justine

#12 Candy Cats Sleeping Under A Candy Japanese Table

Image source:  carolinei.exblog.jp
#13 Bear Drink

Image source:  carolinei.exblog.jp

#13 Bear Drink

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

#14 Japanese Glass Sweets

Image source: sisterwife.tumblr.com
#15 Fortune Cat Rice Crackers

Image source: sisterwife.tumblr.com

#15 Fortune Cat Rice Crackers

Image source: Felissimo
#16 Orange Cake

Image source: Felissimo

#16 Orange Cake

Image source: d.hatena.ne.jp
#17 Cherry Blossom Paw Treats

Image source: d.hatena.ne.jp

#17 Cherry Blossom Paw Treats

Image source: tokyo-skytreetown.jp
#18 Nut-hugging Bear Cookies

Image source: tokyo-skytreetown.jp

#18 Nut-hugging Bear Cookies

Image source: Maa Tamagosan
#19 Yokohama's Hedgehog Dumplings

Image source: Maa Tamagosan

#19 Yokohama’s Hedgehog Dumplings

Image source: kajiipeta.blog76.fc2.com
#20 Totoro Tarts

Image source: kajiipeta.blog76.fc2.com

#20 Totoro Tarts

Image source: kawaiisweetworld
#21 Goldfish Jelly

Image source: kawaiisweetworld

#21 Goldfish Jelly

Image source: Miki Nagata (bananagranola)
#22 Cat Parfaits

Image source: Miki Nagata (bananagranola)

#22 Cat Parfaits

Image source: kotobanohaoto
#23 Cute Cookies

Image source: kotobanohaoto

#23 Cute Cookies

Image source: Hen Teco
#24 Matcha Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Image source: Hen Teco

#24 Matcha Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Image source: itohkyuemon.co.jp
#25 Fried Maple Leaves

Image source: itohkyuemon.co.jp

#25 Fried Maple Leaves

Image source: BP
#26 Sweet Art

Image source: BP

#26 Sweet Art

Image source: zikatbnd
#27 A Night Full Of Stars

Image source: zikatbnd

#27 A Night Full Of Stars

Image source: kameyakiyonaga.co.jp
#28 Sakura Candy

Image source: kameyakiyonaga.co.jp

#28 Sakura Candy

Image source: candy_ameshin
#29 Flower

Image source: candy_ameshin

#29 Flower

Image source: jfbkk.or.th
#30 Kitty Chasing Fish Latte Art

Image source: jfbkk.or.th

#30 Kitty Chasing Fish Latte Art

Image source: Kazuki Yamamoto
#31 Little Monkey

Image source: Kazuki Yamamoto

#31 Little Monkey

Image source: kiryu_funasada
#32 Totoro Cake

Image source: kiryu_funasada

#32 Totoro Cake

Image source: Cakes by Jadebutterfly
#33 Mini Aquarium Jellies

Image source: Cakes by Jadebutterfly

#33 Mini Aquarium Jellies

Image source: Miki Nagata
#34 Sakura Jelly

Image source: Miki Nagata

#34 Sakura Jelly

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

#35 Sakura Flowers

#36 Bear

#36 Bear

Image source: prw.kyodonews.jp
#37 November Wagashi

Image source: prw.kyodonews.jp

#37 November Wagashi

Image source: Miki Nagata
#38 Apple Jam Jelly

Image source: Miki Nagata

#38 Apple Jam Jelly

Image source: Miki Nagata (bananagranola)
#39 Japanese Sweets

Image source: Miki Nagata (bananagranola)

#39 Japanese Sweets

Image source: htnkytk
#40 Wagashi

Image source: htnkytk

#40 Wagashi

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

Image source: maryhadalamb17

#41 This Is Actually A Sparkling Desert. Hard On The Outside, Liquid On The Inside

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

#42 Cat Nerikiri

Image source: Caroline & Laura
#43 Fish

Image source: Caroline & Laura

#43 Fish

Image source: PROYuichi Sakuraba
#44 Autumn Leaves

Image source: PROYuichi Sakuraba

#44 Autumn Leaves

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

#45 Cat Doughnuts

Image source: Caroline & Laura
#46 Candy Dog

Image source: Caroline & Laura

#46 Candy Dog

Image source: candy_ameshin
#47 Sakura Mochi With Strawberry

Image source: candy_ameshin

#47 Sakura Mochi With Strawberry

Image source: Miki Nagata
#48 Japanese Cha-no-yu Cake

Image source: Miki Nagata

#48 Japanese Cha-no-yu Cake

Image source: tel ishikawa
#49 Japanese Sweets

Image source: tel ishikawa

#49 Japanese Sweets

Image source: ｉｎｕｍｏｃｈｉ05
#50 Sweet Jewels

Image source: ｉｎｕｍｏｃｈｉ05

#50 Sweet Jewels

Image source: ameyaeitaro.com
#51 Kutusita Nyanko Cookies

Image source: ameyaeitaro.com

#51 Kutusita Nyanko Cookies

Image source: Alex
#52 Fish

Image source: Alex

#52 Fish

Image source: Mariko Fukuda
#53 Wagashi Ajisai

Image source: Mariko Fukuda

#53 Wagashi Ajisai

Image source: Okashi and Cats
#54 Milky Way Gelatin

Image source: Okashi and Cats

#54 Milky Way Gelatin

Image source: jin115.com
#55 Fresh Green Leaf

Image source: jin115.com

#55 Fresh Green Leaf

Image source: Akemi K
#56 Chick-shaped Pudding

Image source: Akemi K

#56 Chick-shaped Pudding

Image source: mikumiku_b
#57 Japanese Traditional Sweets

Image source: mikumiku_b

#57 Japanese Traditional Sweets

Image source: Dylan Cuthbert
#58 Cherry Blossom Rice Cakes

Image source: Dylan Cuthbert

#58 Cherry Blossom Rice Cakes

Image source: kanas_place
#59 Japanese Crepe With Ice Cream

Image source: kanas_place

#59 Japanese Crepe With Ice Cream

Japanese Make The Coolest Sweets Ever (65 Pics)

#60 Japanese Sweets

Image source: sukinihon
#61 Black Melon Bread

Image source: sukinihon

#61 Black Melon Bread

Image source: BP
#62 Dango Skewer

Image source: BP

#62 Dango Skewer

Image source: pumpkinpunch
#63 Matcha Cakes

Image source: pumpkinpunch

#63 Matcha Cakes

Image source: matcha_g_rie_n_tea
#64 Sakura Mochi

Image source: matcha_g_rie_n_tea

#64 Sakura Mochi

Image source: Miki Nagata
#65 Wagashi

Image source: Miki Nagata

#65 Wagashi

Image source: nguoiyeuamthuc

Image source: nguoiyeuamthuc

