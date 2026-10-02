39 Creepy, Scary And Weird Things That Only Happen When People Work During The Night

While Hollywood often glamorizes many things, it’s exactly accurate about one thing. I am talking about the creepy incidents that go down at gas stations, especially during the night. From robberies to people showing up and doing something absolutely weird, it can be a total nightmare.
Working in these places takes guts because workers often witness unsettling things that can creep anyone out. Check out these wild stories gas station workers shared online. But be warned, because some of them are utterly unhinged and might give you the heebie-jeebies. So, scroll down at your own risk!
#1
Posted this for a similar question awhile ago so I’ll just paste it here. This one really sticks out to me.
At about 3am one night I had a woman come in. Insanely skinny, blonde thinning hair and wearing what looked like pajamas. Nothing really out of the ordinary about her so I only really glanced up as I buzzed her in, called out a quick greeting and went back to cleaning.
After about 2-3 minutes though I look up and she is standing about 4 feet from the counter just staring at me. Completely blank, unwavering kind of stare. It startled me a little and I asked her if I could help her with anything. But she didn’t reply and just continued to stare. She eventually began looking around the store but she didn’t take her eyes off me the entire time. Even walking backwards at some points so she wouldn’t break eye contact.
After she grabs some things she comes back to the counter. Still staring but also muttering something under her breath. It was really hard to hear what she was saying but I managed to make out a brand of smokes after getting her to repeat it several times. I get them for her, scan all her things and she pays. Eyes still locked on me and showing no emotional at all. It was getting pretty unnerving at this point and I was looking forward to getting her out the door. As I’m handing over her change though she suddenly smiles. Which would ease the tension if she didn’t also start to laugh. It was a really raspy laugh, kind of a cross between that croaky noise the grudge makes and a typical witch’s laugh. Kind of a cackle I guess. I tried not to react too much and told her to have a good night and took a few steps back from the counter. We were both kind of frozen. Her laughing and me having no idea what to do.
She continued her cackling and staring for a few minutes and then left, walking backwards again so she could keep looking at me. I felt really freaked out at that point but figured she was probably just drunk or high or just had some stuff going on. She was outside now and had wandered off so I went back to cleaning and tried to shake the whole moment off.
I was out in the store mopping about an hour later when I heard a thud against the window. The whole front of our store is just glass panels and the noise came from right beside me. I looked up and this woman is back. Her hand is pushed up against the window and she is laughing again. I could just hear it as I was so close to the door. I must have really jumped at the sight of her because she seemed to get a kick out of it laughing even more and smacking her hand on the window repeatedly. I thought bugger the mopping and went back behind the counter. I ended up staying in the back room where all of our security screens are and waiting for her to leave. It took around 45 minutes for her to clear off. The whole time just banging on the window and I assume still laughing.
I’m really glad our doors are locked over night because I wouldn’t have liked to have been on the same side of the counter as her. I’m not sure what her deal was and I doubt she posed any real threat but dang it really freaked me out.
I’ve seen her a few times since then. Just wandering past on the foot path outside but she has never come in or hung around again.
Image source: vanmorielx, Robin Godefridi / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
I was in line for the register and the dude in front was arguing with the cashier because she didn’t give him the correct change for his $30 bill.
“I gave you a $30 bill!”
“you come over here and find one!”.
Image source: Here-Is-Your-Answer, Radik 2707 / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
I don’t know about creepy but it was weird. I worked the graveyard shift in an inner city gas station. There were a few homeless guys who would come in, mostly they were older and nice guys to deal with
One guy would come in every night about the same time and stand in front of the drink fridge for 10 minutes or so. He would agonise over his choice, he would go to pick up a can then change his mind and shut the fridge door. Then stand for a few more minutes and stare. Eventually he would choose a drink, most often a can of Fanta, then he would pay with 5 and 10 cent coins
One night he came in and the usual dance ensued. He eventually picked out a Fanta and paid with his low denomination coins then left
A few hours later he came back, this was unusual. He went to the fridge and grabbed 3 cans of Fanta, no waiting staring. He had never bought more than one can at a time before. He put the cans on the counter and went back and got a few bags of snack food, chips, chocolate bars etc. then he came back and pulled out a stack of $50 notes, had to be a couple of thousand there. I was a bit stunned
Next day he was back with 5 and 10 cent coins again.
Image source: anon, KoolShooters / Pexels(not the actual photo)
Among the disturbing things that happen at gas stations, crime is especially daunting. It has been reported that about 63,000 violent crimes happen at gas stations and convenience stores every year.
Unfortunately, workers witness these atrocities while they are simply trying to do their job. It must be pretty tough to go to work every day, knowing something bizarre could take place. Many times, especially during graveyard shifts, employees are alone and can’t rely on anyone else for help or safety if anything untoward happens.
#4
I once saw a guy try to climb into the coolers. Just opened the door and tried to squeeze his body into the soda
Image source: kaczmarek224, Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
I had a 300lb man come in and tell me he was looking for god. He walked over to the soda and started downing mountain dews, Then he undressed and laid on the floor and pissed everywhere (including on himself).
When the police arrived they told me he was apparently off his meds and they’d been searching for him for a while, He broke the windows out of a church a few blocks down the road. That was one of the stranger nights of my life.
Image source: derekthedeadite, Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
A shirtless man standing in the pouring rain in the middle of the parking lot for what seemed to be about 3 hours.
Image source: BreezyLemLem, Andrei C / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The thing is, gas stations are perfect places for criminals to get away after committing a crime. They are so close to roads and highways that fleeing quickly is easy. Besides, many stations have only one worker, which reduces on-site security.
As for the customers, they can be distracted when they are pumping gas, which can make them easy targets for mugging or carjacking. Also, many stations stay open for 24 hours, and at nighttime there are fewer people around. Low visibility can also make criminals think they can get away with it.
#7
I wasn’t working, but my mom worked the graveyard shift and would have me sleeping on a cot behind the counter by her so she could take me to school right after work.
I woke up to use the bathroom, saw an old, probably homeless man walk in. A rat fell off of him, scurried after him for a second, then passed away.
Image source: CloutlessLurker, Chris F / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
This is probably going to get buried but let me tell you about the creepiest story of my life.
My first job ever was working at a gas station when I was 15. It was an old building off the beaten path in the Midwest. It had leaking ceilings, dirty caked on everything, dust, mold everywhere etc.
Well one part of the job is that at the end of the night you have to take the trash to the dumpster. You know the scene from Spongebob when he has to take out the trash on the graveyard shift? Yeah that was my exact experience.
The dumpster was about 50 yards from the back door of the gas station, illuminated only by a single light hanging over the dumpster, and next to the semi trucks that used to stay overnight there. It was DARK.
One night I’m taking out the trash and as I throw the bag in, I hear someone quietly say “Hey, Boy!” I turn around and don’t see anything but a few semi trucks with their lights off. I start to think it’s my imagination so I turn to head back to the store and I hear the voice again but louder say “Psst, hey, boy!” Thinking it was someone who needed something I say “hello? Can I help you?”
“Come here” the voice hissed.
I still can’t see anyone because it’s so dark and my gut is screaming “hell no” so I don’t say anything just start walking back to the building.
At this point my hair is standing up on the back of my neck and I start to jog back to the gas station when I hear a mans deep voice shout at the top of his lungs “HEY, BOY!!!!!”
I SPRINT back to the gas station, lock the doors because we were closing up for the night, bee line it to my car in the parking lot and got TF out of there.
The next morning I show up to my shift and there’s police tape, several cop cars and a coupe of officers talking to my manager. Turns out someone broke in and robbed the place about 30 minutes after I left.
When I told the police my story they mentioned how it seemed to fit a couple of other gas station robberies in the area, and they usually take hostages and rob the store with weapons.
To this day I still think about this. I can’t imagine what would have happened if I wouldn’t have listened to my gut.
Image source: Fuzzy_Burrito, Dmax Tran / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
I dunno if it counts but I was talking to a guy I met on Gaydar (which was the Grindr of the early 2000s). I was 19 at the time and was talking to a guy about 35, I was just chatting and had no interest in him. He asked me where I worked and I said a gas station, he asked me a bunch of very general questions and somehow from that knew exactly where I worked.
He apparently showed up at my place of work the following day but I wasn’t there. He told me this himself and started dropping names of people I worked with. I told him it was very creepy and he claimed it was just a coincidence, he just happened to be passing through and needed gas. Never heard from him again.
Image source: emu404, Andrés Ramírez / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Gas station owners are well aware that their workers might end up in risky situations. Some even go as far as installing bulletproof booths to protect their staff and money. Unfortunately, these measures don’t always work.
In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, gas station employees suffered the second-highest rate of retail workplace homicides. As for the customers outside, they don’t get any protection.
#10
I worked overnights alone at a full serve gas bar in my hometown back in 2004.
One night a guy comes in (on foot) buys some smokes with chump change. Guy looks a bit out of it…but whatever. He leaves.
Cops show up about 10 mins later at the gas bar (this is normal we have a contract for refills on the squad cars).
They ask if Id seen a guy (give description of weird cigarette guy). Apparently he had escaped the Mental hospital in town.
Image source: Lagosas, Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Working night shift at a Circle K in Savannah Ga about 20 years ago I had 2 guys come in with fire extinguishers and spray it everywhere to rob the store. I seen them coming towards the door thankfully and I was able to get in the office with metal door and 2way glass to call 911. They grabbed lottery tickets newports and beer. I just did a drop so only about $50 in the register. I was so mad because it was about 2 hours before the morning rush and the whole was a mess.
Image source: Danii7383, 4art 44 / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I didn’t work at a gas station, but I did work graveyard shift at a warehouse doing security. The job entailed sitting in a box all night watching our four working cameras, listening to the radio, and logging in a semi trailer perhaps once every three-to-four hours. The town itself was fairly sketchy, and I was surrounded by bars and railroad tracks so I frequently had to chase folks off the property, including a terminated employee of the warehouse who was looking to gain entry (to “ask for his job back.” At 1:00 AM, on a holiday weekend).
One morning, around 3:00 AM, I had dozed off slightly, and the sound of screaming VERY nearby startled me awake. As soon as I was alert and frantically checking the cameras, it stopped, and I decided I had dreamed it. I nervously turned on my radio and started reading. About five minutes later I heard it again, and it sounded like it came from the alley between the buildings. I froze, suitably terrified.
It didn’t sound like a drunk person goofing off, or a domestic disturbance (one of the houses in the area was known for this). It was distinctly male voice, screaming in a ragged, gaspy, repeated burst, that would trail off into words that I couldn’t understand, and at one point, the most hair-raising, psychotic laughter.
It was a dark and rainy night, and I couldn’t see anything on the cameras. So, being a tiny 19-year-old female with a bit of a Chihuahua complex, I grabbed my flashlight, phone, and pepper spray and searched the grounds for the source of the screaming. As I was returning, one of the regular night truck drivers pulled into the lot, and I got him to search the premises with me as well. We heard it again while we were in the warehouse, in the back part of the building near the trainyard. It sounded like whoever/whatever it was was heading up the tracks. The seasoned, tough trucker I was with said, “Jesus that’s creepy. Stay in the building tonight, and if you get in trouble for it, I’ll talk to your boss in the morning.”
There’s probably not much more of an explanation that it being a hobo, but I wish I could convey what a terrifying experience it was.
Image source: occasional_mooing, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
However, steps were taken to protect the customers. Take what happened in Fulton County in 2017, for instance. It was reported that there was a 12% increase in car thefts in the unincorporated part of the county and a 17% increase in thefts from motor vehicles.
Fulton County commissioners agreed to require gas stations and convenience stores where crimes occur to improve security and hire guards, or risk losing their license to sell alcohol. The move only applied to unincorporated Fulton County.
#13
Not a gas station but in college I worked at an Advance Auto parts. My store was previously a carquest that closed at 7. We mainly sold to commercial customers who closed at 5 or 6 so we were quiet from 6-close. When advance took over, they extended our hours to 9. One night a man came in and started screaming and running around, grabbed a small child that was there with their dad. My coworker and I took the guy down and called the police. He was a routine OD for them, knew the guy by his first name. They treated him and released him from the hospital with no charges. The child was traumatized.
Image source: Slow_LT1, Dmitry Demidov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
When I was 17 I worked at an Allsups in a small town in Texas. My shift was Midnight to 8 in the morning. Nothing ever happened all night. A few customers, but in a town of only a couple thousand people it was slow. The farmers started coming in for breakfast burritos and coffee between 4 and 6. I cleaned the store, mopped floors, bagged ice, and started cooking burritos for in the morning.
One night two guys came in at about 2 AM. They just kept walking the aisles. We were the only three people in the store. I finally asked if I could help them find something. They replied that they needed directions to another town close by. I told them how to get there and they left.
About half an hour later I decided to take out the trash. So I took the big metal bar off the back door and opened it to the alley. The two guys were parked in the alley and as soon as I opened the door they started their car and drove off.
I was 17 and terrified the rest of the night but never saw them again.
Image source: jvholt75, Sami Aksu / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Working late shift during snow storm. I think I was like 16 at the time. Probably over 12″ already on the ground. Middle age lady drives up in a beat up Buick. Walks in, looks around. Starts flirting in a weird way. Doesn’t want to buy anything. Starts in on how she owns a bunch of businesses and is a famous singer. Begins bellowing an opera tune, massively loud, looking directly in my eyes. Very awkward.
A town cop pulls in the lot. Stops mid-song, tells me to have a lovely evening and to stay warm. Gets in the car and scoots. Cop walks in. “Can’t believe she’s out already – brought her to the crazy farm last week.”.
Image source: uxbridge3000, 8photo / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Coming back to the gas station workers, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published a Workplace Solutions document. It instructed employees to leave immediately if anything unsafe happens and to call 911.
It also told them to stay alert, know where all the exits, alarms, and call buttons are, and know where to find emergency information. Additionally, they were asked to watch for signals that may show violence is about to happen, and avoid acting in a manner that could be perceived as aggressive, as it may cause anger to rise.
#16
Had a lady start a fire right outside the doorway while sitting on the stacks of firewood. I grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayers the fire out then I sprayed her in the face. She walked away laughing maniacally.
Image source: JizzBeef
#17
I’ve worked the night shift at shell for almost 7 years. Doors stay locked, and hardly anyone comes to get gas. One night, around 3:30 am I am just chilling working on some homework. All of a sudden, a man on a razor scooter goes by on the sidewalk. Keep in mind, I am a 21yr old very small and young looking female. The Man passes by again going the other direction. All of a sudden, he jolts and looks up at me like I had gotten his attention. His face was pale and his eyes were bulging. He rides up on his scooter until he gets to the window, face never changes. Blank stare on his face, he marches up to the locked doors and just stares inside at me for like 5min. He pulls on the doors multiple times to try to open them. Looking like he is laughing, he bangs on the door really hard until finally I ran into the back to hide. Waited until it was silent to come out. Scariest night of my life for a while.
Image source: theflygirl13
#18
Just here to say my brother works at a gas station with one of those car washing bays next door. Not sure if he was working at the time, but a man went over and lit himself on fire at the unstaffed car wash in the middle of the night.
Image source: MissCandid
The NIOSH document also asked employers to follow these guidelines:
- Post signs that say that workers do not have access to the safe.
- Keep less cash on-site.
- Keep store windows clear so law enforcement can see in from the outside.
- Make sure all emergency exit routes are clear and not blocked.
- Train workers to respond safely to a robbery or violent attack.
#19
Driver thought it was a good idea to pull into my gas station with a visible fire under the hood.
Image source: BadAsianDriver
#20
About a half-dozen police cars roared up to the gas station directly across the road.
Turns out they’d been robbed and the cashier had been shot.
It could have been me just as easily.
Image source: luthurian
#21
Alone at 1:30 am cleaning the store. I’d already cleaned the mens bathrooms, wiped mirrors and faucets, gave the bowl a scrub etc. Came back with the mop to do the floors and there was a complete outfit in the toilet with a massive s**t on it. Shoes first, then socks, jocks, tracksuit pants underwear, t-shirt and a massive s**t.
I ran to the office, locked myself in an reviewed the security footage. IT ONLY SHOWED ME IN THE STORE THE ENTIRE TIME. No customers and I had to manually press the green exit button to open doors for people to get in and out from my safety cage. Boss always did a site walk with me before they left to make SURE I was alone.
The next night it was s**t on the stall door. Same deal, all alone.
Nothing after that except 10 glass bottle flying off the shelves on front of 2 police officers and shattering.
Oddly still my favourite job ever.
Image source: anon
Research highlights that occupational health factors such as shift work, sleep, fatigue, and work environment jeopardize the health and safety of gas station workers. Shift work at gas stations leads to psychological and physiological problems.
The psychological consequences include anxiety, stress, and depression, while the physiological consequences include biochemical changes and lifestyle consequences. In addition, constantly witnessing crime can also have adverse effects.
#22
Not creepy but indeed scary. My first job, 2nd night of working nights (So I still had a trainer working with me.) A guy walks in with his throat slit asking to use the phone. Pretty stunned I just said “Yeah but I’m gonna call 911 first….” He told me that that’s what he was going to do, so he’ll just be outside sitting in his grey van. I guess his wife got mad and tried to k**l him and he somehow got out. Never heard more from it. A few months later a big biker guy came in with road rash all over his bald head and face, I freaked and was like “DUDE ARE YOU ALL RIGHT?” He then informed me that he was fine, he was just on break from the haunted trail down the road. For some reason it scared me worse than the guy who was actually injured.
Image source: JesseVegas
#23
I had a guy come in covered in blood one night. He got a cup of coffee and a candy bar. He paid and then saw the face I was making. Only said “Don’t worry it’s not my blood” and walked out.
Image source: GreggChattanooga79
#24
Worked for 7-11 corporate. Every employee has to spend 2 weeks working in store.
Overnight shift came, and we were helping but typically it’s a single person unloading the entire truck, and loading the entirety of the donuts while assisting customers overnight….
Creepy part is that one night a guy came in to help as a customer. He was arrested just up the road being wanted for m****r, that night.
Image source: anon
According to clinical psychologist Cody Thomas Rounds, witnessing a crime can leave marks on an individual’s psyche, often leading to complex psychological responses. He explains, “These responses can range from acute stress reactions immediately following the event to more chronic conditions such as PTSD.”
“In addition to trauma, witnesses often feel guilt. Many worry they could have intervened or somehow prevented the crime. Furthermore, witnessing a crime often sparks feelings of helplessness and fear. It shatters one’s sense of safety and trust in the world,” he adds.
#25
Homeless dude walking up to my booth from a spot I couldn’t see and tapping on the glass to get my attention so he could ask for money.
Image source: Pm_me_boobiiees_gurl
#26
I was stocking beer cooler after sales ended at 3am. The doorbell apparently quit working and I didn’t hear anyone come in. Cooler door flew open and a cop with his gun drawn and pointed was standing there. Scared the p**s out of me.
Image source: BigBucs731
#27
I was closing a grocery store about 2:30 in the morning. A man walked up to our locked front door and asked for a light. He had been stabbed about seven times. He had blood shooting out and onto the door.
The next day I traced the blood trail for about 1/3 of a mile.
Image source: YeahIprobablydidit
Looking at all the crime stats and mental health consequences, it throws a new light on how complicated and scary this job really is. And the weird instances just add to it.
Which one totally creeped you out? Which one made you feel grateful you didn’t witness it firsthand? Upvote them or share your thoughts in the comments!
#28
This happened during a day shift. I was front facing some products and out the corner of my eyes, I noticed my coworker coming out the backroom. I turned and followed her to the register area. I’m practically staring at her back at this point. She rounded the corner and I said her name. When I reached the register area, no one was there. Confused, I called out for her and she answered from across the small store. She was standing at the complete opposite side of the store next to the restrooms and had been the whole time. It was so weird. All the coworkers always joke that the store was haunted.
Image source: Smokedeggs
#29
It’s a tie with the woman who after telling me I was half angel despite looking like a demon and disappearing after she went into the bathroom that had no windows to slip out of or the guy who poured lighter fluid on the cash register area/cigarette case and then got a stove lighter and tried to start it on fire.
Image source: anon
#30
Not my story, but its my friends.
the gas station my friend worked at was in the middle of nowhere, on a back road. important to note that the bathroom had no door or windows. my friend was about an hour from his shift ending when a dark car drove up. a man got out of the car and walked in the store and asked if he could use the bathroom, to which my friend answered he could. when my friend was getting off his shift, he went to the bathroom to see if the man was still there before he went home, and the man wasn’t there. the only door in the store that customers have access to has one of those bells that rung when someone opened or closed the door, and my friend never heard it. he just assumed that the he hadn’t noticed the man leaving, when he noticed the mans car there. a few days later one of my friends coworkers had told him that the police had showed up saying that a man had stolen a car after attempting to k**l his wife.
Image source: anon
#31
Not a gas station worker, but probably a creepy thing at night.
A few years ago, after an argument with my mom, I needed some time to unwind and took a little walk. After about 5 minutes, I realized that I had no idea where I was, because I had left the town and it was like 8pm in winter, so it was already dark outside. I just kept walking, using the moon as light source and the grass as indicator for when I left the sideway.
After about an hour and a half, I come to a gas station I recognize, decide that I’ve calmed down enough, and go back home.
Looking back, it probably seemed super weird. Imagine some kid shows up out of nowhere in the middle of the night, looks around, turns a corner and disappears into the night. The police were looking for me in my home town, so I definitely didn’t look like the type of person who could just walk for 3 hours non-stop in the middle of the night.
Image source: Kartoffelkamm
#32
Person OD in men’s bathroom, beggar at gas pumps saying he needed money for his meds (wouldn’t take hands out of pockets), beer thefts w multiple people all night EVERY NIGHT…. all of this at QTs in Charlotte area.
S**t just becomes normal.
Image source: BlackSheepBoPeep
#33
I work at a gas station but do the morning shift. I get there at 530am. On my way into work I drive by the station to get to the main store to get the keys. One day I drove by it and saw these two black figures all the way back where I park my car just standing there. I let my manager know it was creepy so he came with me to check it out. It was two homeless people hanging out all night, one in a wheel chair. My manager told them to leave, which they did, but it took them a while. They made sure to pee in the snow right near where id get out of the car first.
Image source: cbury
#34
A young lady walked in barefoot, one foot bleeding as if she’d just sprinted a mile down the asphalt. She didn’t seem panicked or anything, just asked to use the phone.
She made a call, apologized for bleeding all over the floor, and waited. A few minutes later a cop car pulled up, but parked at the far end of the parking lot like they were trying to be subtle. He even turned his headlights off as he pulled in. Seemed… off, but I didn’t think a whole lot of it at the time.
A few weeks later we all heard the news that a local cop had been arrested and charged for sharing “inappropriate messages” with underage girls. It was definitely the same cop. I’m guessing that girl got in some argument with her parents, stormed out, walked to the gas station, and called the cop she knew in town. If she’d called 911 for help, more than one officer would’ve shown up, walked inside, asked me if I saw anything, and so on, but nah… he just picked her up and drove off, hoping nobody noticed.
Image source: PyroBob316
#35
Not a gas station but overnight stocking at a 24/7 Kroger there was this lady that would come in and nod off standing up multiple times while shopping and it would take her hours to shop. I was warned to not bother her.
Image source: Acrobatic-Dog-7161
#36
I’m a physician and I worked over 10 yrs of graveyard shifts and electrical and electronics just like to do extremely weird things at around 4:20 AM. Also, people seem to d*e a lot in the early am.
Image source: Shot_Lawfulness_823
#37
I saw a dude with a peg leg pushing a wheelchair and he came up and wanted to buy some lotto tickets and he said he didn’t have any money but he could pleasure me with his peg leg.
Image source: sweet_yeast
#38
3AM, making donuts, suddenly a girl is approaching the serving area to speak to me. She asked if I had any shoes in my car, furthermore she would make it worth my while. Declination of her offer was met with an unshakable persistence, as now it’s why, what kind are they, do you even wear them…
Yikes.
Image source: esuranme
#39
Carbondale, Illinois, late 80’s. In addition to all the stupid drunk kids some drunk driver flew into the lot and sheared off an entire gas pump before ending up in the trees at the opposite side of the lot. I thought the place was gonna blow up but the automatic shut-off valve worked. The good news is the cops were all ready hanging out in the store so they responded quickly.
Image source: tallolddude
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