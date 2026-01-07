Nicolas Cage: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Nicolas Cage: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nicolas Cage

January 7, 1964

Long Beach, California, US

62 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Nicolas Cage?

Nicolas Cage is an American actor and film producer. He is known for his intense, often unconventional performances and distinct presence in Hollywood.

His breakout arrived with an Academy Award win for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. This 1995 dramatic portrayal solidified his reputation for fearless character choices.

Early Life and Education

Born Nicolas Kim Coppola in Long Beach, California, his father was a literature professor and his mother a dancer. He grew up within the artistic Coppola family, raised in a Catholic home.

Young Nicolas developed an early passion for acting. He attended Beverly Hills High School and the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, honing his craft.

Notable Relationships

Nicolas Cage has been married five times, showcasing a string of high-profile romances. His partners include Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim, with each relationship drawing media attention.

He shares three children: sons Weston and Kal-El from previous relationships, and daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage with his current wife, Riko Shibata. Cage married Shibata in February 2021.

Career Highlights

Nicolas Cage boasts a diverse filmography across many genres. He earned an Academy Award for his compelling performance in Leaving Las Vegas and critical acclaim for Adaptation.

Cage captivated audiences in action blockbusters like The Rock and the National Treasure series, also contributing $2 million to Amnesty International for child soldiers.

Signature Quote

“I am not a demon. I am a lizard, a shark, a heat-seeking panther. I want to be Bob Denver on acid playing the accordion.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Watercolor Extremely Detailed Automotive Images
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Brave Woman Shares Story Of Removing Unwanted Face Tattoo After Cruel Prank
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas! What Is Your Favorite Place In The World? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Video Teaches How To Make A Drawing Float In Water
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
West Virginia Judge Dismisses Murray Energy’s Case Against HBO, John Oliver
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018