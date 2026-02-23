I Made A Webcomic All About Fantasy Swords And It Is About To Celebrate Its 1000th Episode On Its 8th Anniversary

My name is Matthew, and I’m the Wellington, New Zealand-based creator of swordscomic.com, a webcomic series all about magical swords and the people who live by them (and sometimes die by them, too!). The series began in 2018 on Reddit and has grown to multiple platforms – it turns 8 this March and will be celebrating its 1000th episode at the same time!

Swords has grown over 8 years from a silly webcomic into the beginnings of a franchise, with the successful launch of Swords: Cut The Deck on Kickstarter and 12 successful Makeship campaigns!

More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | youtube.com

