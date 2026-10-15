“Victoria Was Right”: Many Notice Same Thing As Nicola And Brooklyn Beckham Step Out Days After Marriage Scrutiny

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have sparked another wave of online speculation after stepping out in coordinated outfits in Los Angeles.
The images quickly prompted comparisons between Nicola’s appearance and that of her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, while some netizens also questioned the couple’s dynamic.
The latest reactions come days after the couple’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week fueled speculation about how Nicola treats Brooklyn.
One person commented, “He always seems more into her than she’s into him. He is always looking to her for approval. Bizarre!”
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham stepped out in matching outfits days after their marriage came under scrutiny
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were spotted hand in hand in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 14.
The duo was heading to lunch at The Polo Bar inside the Beverly Hills Hotel after returning from Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
The couple coordinated their looks: Nicola wore a cropped white button-down shirt and flared blue jeans, while Brooklyn opted for a white shirt and denim.
Their casual outfits quickly became a talking point, but not necessarily for the reasons they might have expected.
Some social media users focused on the couple’s body language, with one commenter claiming, “Why does she always look mad and he’s always consoling her?”
Another wrote, “He’s always looking at her for approval. Not a sustainable relationship.”
Others said, “The vibe between the 2 is totally different. He looks miserable.”
Several viewers claimed the couple’s latest outing looked “staged for the cameras”
The images arrived as Nicola and Brooklyn’s marriage has been attracting intense public attention.
Just days earlier, their Paris appearance prompted another round of online scrutiny after a brief interaction at the Balenciaga show went viral.
In the clip, Nicola appeared to lift Brooklyn’s chin while looking toward his sunglasses, leading some viewers to speculate that she was checking her reflection.
While others may have seen an ordinary or playful moment between spouses, one commenter described it as “Narcissism at its best.”
However, not everyone was convinced the Los Angeles stroll was just a couple heading out for lunch.
“No one walks in LA. This is staged,” one person declared.
Another wrote, “This is the most ‘we called the paps’ photoshoot I’ve ever seen.”
A third commenter questioned the styling, saying, “Yeah, when I wanna go for a walk, I also put my high heels on and a matching outfit with my fiancé. So set-up scene.”
Nicola’s appearance even prompted comparisons to Victoria Beckham, with some highlighting the latter’s comments about thinness
One comment read, “What do you mean just spotted out on a walk… They called the paps.”
Some viewers also focused on Nicola’s appearance, with some commenters saying she reminded them of her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.
“Bro married his mom! She looks like her,” one person wrote.
Others compared Nicola’s look to Victoria’s famously slender frame.
One commenter connected the photos to a past interview in which the fashion designer discussed changing beauty standards, writing, “From these 2 photos, I can already say that Victoria was right.”
The remark may refer to Victoria’s 2022 interview with Grazia, in which she said, “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin.”
She added, “I think women today want to look healthy and curvy. They want to have some b**bs and a b*m.”
Victoria made the comments while discussing beauty ideals and her fashion line, reflecting on how attitudes toward women’s bodies had changed.
Brooklyn and Nicola’s latest photos come after their brief interaction at a Balenciaga show was ripped apart online
Some commenters used the new photos to make assumptions about Nicola’s health, with one writing that she “looks like she has an e**ing disorder.”
Another urged Brooklyn to buy his wife “a much needed hamburger with a side order of large fries.”
The actress has faced similar body-shaming comments before, prompting Brooklyn to defend her publicly.
In an online post, he called such remarks “disgraceful” and said, “Don’t ever talk about my wife. She’s absolutely beautiful, and you should never comment on a woman’s body.”
The scrutiny around Nicola and Brooklyn’s latest appearance also follows months of speculation about their relationship and his estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria.
In January 2026, Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying he didn’t want to reconcile with his family.
He also accused his parents of trying to damage his relationship with Nicola.
The family has disputed parts of Brooklyn’s account, while reports suggest communication between him and his parents has been handled through legal teams since January.
The tension resurfaced during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
Nicola and Brooklyn attended the Balenciaga show, while David, Victoria, and the couple’s other children attended Victoria’s fashion show.
Brooklyn and Nicola’s absence from the event did not go unnoticed and became another major talking point.
“She trying to look like his mum. That lean away from her husband is very telling, not to mention the sour face,” one netizen wrote
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