Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn Cast: Where Are They Now?

The dynamic cast of Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn quickly became fan favorites following the 2014 premiere of the hit Nickelodeon television series. Marked by memorable, hilarious sibling chaos and heartwarming family moments, the show followed the Harper quadruplets—Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn—as they navigated everyday adventures, growing up in front of audiences. Although they share the same birthday, the quads couldn’t be more different, often caught up in rivalries and mischief. Nevertheless, the family bond survives even the wildest disagreements between them.
Starring Aidan Gallagher, Casey Simpson, Mace Coronel, and Lizzy Greene in the respective titular roles, the series ran for four seasons before wrapping up on August 4, 2018. The lasting impact on viewers who grew up watching their on-screen antics has sparked questions about the cast and what they have been up to. What have the Harper kids been up to since leaving the Nickelodeon spotlight? Let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and catch up with Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky)
Born on September 18, 2003, Aidan Gallagher began acting in 2013. He played the youngest of the Harper quadruplets, which was his first major television role. However, it wasn’t his breakthrough role. Gallagher earned critical acclaim for his performance as a Number Five, a 58-year-old time traveler stuck in his 13-year-old body following an accidental time jump in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Gallagher has not garnered many acting credits since his Nickelodeon days, but has remained active in the entertainment industry and leveraged his fame to build a massive social media fanbase.
Beyond acting, Gallagher is also a singer-songwriter with several self-produced singles to his name, including Blue Neon, I Love You, and For You, which he posts on his YouTube channel. He was one of the six artists selected for the Big Break Accelerator Program for the 2020 Showcase at South by Southwest festival, making him the youngest solo singer-songwriter to make the list. Gallagher’s passion for environmental issues also earned him a milestone in 2018 as one of the youngest people in history to be designated UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for North America.
Casey Simpson (Ricky)
After gaining recognition as Ricky Harper on the Nickelodeon sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Casey Simpson solidified his fame by starring in the network’s 2017 film Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library as Kyle Keeley. In 2020, he appeared with the main cast of Just Add Magic: Mystery City as Cody Hamilton. Simpson made guest appearances on notable TV shows in 2023, including Law & Order.
Simpson is also building his film career with notable credits, particularly his role as Andrew Thomas in the 2025 movie Lifeline. His 2026 movies include Street Smart, Scorpion, and I Am Your Driver. In addition to acting, Simpson has a notable social media presence with over 10 million followers on TikTok. He also has many followers on Instagram and subscribers on YouTube. The American actor released an original musical titled A Far, Far Better Thing on March 3, 2026, via his eponymous YouTube channel.
Lizzy Greene (Dawn)
For playing the oldest and only girl of the Harper quadruplets, Lizzy Greene earned fame and award nominations, including two nods for Favorite Female TV star at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2017 and 2018. Fresh out of the Nickelodeon sitcom, Greene joined the main cast of the ABC family drama television series A Million Little Things as Sophie Dixion. In 2025, she starred on the Netflix romantic western television series Ransom Canyon as Lauren Brigman alongside Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. She also played Renee in the 2026 action movie The Internship.
Mace Coronel (Dicky)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn ended shortly after Mace Coronel left the show on mutual terms to pursue other interests. His final appearance, Season 4, Episode 9 “Quadbusters,” aired on June 23, 2018, ending his successful four-year run on the show. Subsequently, he revived his original passion for independent films. In 2019, Coronel led the cast of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age short film Pocket as Jake and played Milo Vargas on 7 episodes of Zoe Valentine.
Between 2020 and 2021, Mace Coronel appeared in the TV miniseries Wireless and Colin in Black & White. From 2020 to 2022, he played different roles in four episodes of the podcast series Borrasca. Coronel appeared in all 26 episodes of That 90’s Show as Jay Kelso, his first major role since leaving the cast of Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. One of his recent roles is as Jake in the short film Good Boy Banjo.
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