New Twist In Alan Ritchson Case As Police Make Decision On Charges For ‘Reacher’ Star

Alan Ritchson’s explosive neighborhood brawl has reached its climax.
Officials closed the investigation after determining whether charges would be pressed against the actor or his neighbor Ronnie Taylor.
The update came amid Taylor’s statements about the action star repeatedly attacking him.
Alan Ritchson’s explosive neighborhood brawl has reached its climax
Image credits: alanritchson
The tense exchange between Alan Ritchson and his neighbor Ronnie Taylor escalated within seconds in their quiet, upscale Brentwood, Tennessee, neighborhood.
Footage captured the brawl that unfolded in front of two of the actor’s three sons, shared with wife Catherine.
Image credits: Ronnie Taylor
Investigators determined that Taylor instigated physical contact, while Ritchson acted in self-defense, according to Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin’s latest update.
No charges would be filed against Ritchson, officials concluded.
On the other hand, there was also a possibility of Ritchson filing charges against the neighbor, but he did not pursue them.
There was a possibility of charges being filed against Taylor, but Ritchson did not pursue them
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“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” Pepin said in a statement.
Pepin noted that a “potential reckless endangerment charge was considered” against Taylor.
But Ritchson “declined to pursue charges,” he said.
Image credits: TMZ
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With both the Reacher star and the neighbor being in the clear, the “case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” Pepin added.
Footage shared online captured the physical tussle on Sunday, March 22.
The “case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” an official said
Image credits: Adrves1994
Taylor was seen kneeling on the ground as the Hunger Games: Catching Fire star was seen repeatedly striking him.
The full picture emerged after additional clips, taken from Ritchson’s own body camera strapped to his chest, showing Taylor confronting the actor on the street and initating the attack.
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The day before the physical altercation, Taylor had witnessed Ritchson allegedly speeding through the neighborhood on a motorcycle.
“Then, on Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt,’” Taylor told TMZ.
A body camera strapped to Ritchson’s chest provided the full picture of the neighborhood tussle
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Ritchson was on his Kawasaki and fell off his vehicle when Taylor jumped onto the middle of the road and blocked him. His sons were riding their own bikes at the time.
The actor got back onto his bike and asked the neighbor to “f***ing move” out of his way as he revved the engine multiple times. But Taylor stayed put.
Taylor pushed the bike and the actor twice, leading Ritchson to shove him to the ground and strike him multiple times.
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Admitting the tussle “escalated” quickly, Taylor told TMZ, “I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a second time, and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the cr*p outta me.”
The neighbor shared pictures of bruises on his forehead and claimed to cops that the actor hit him “at least four times.”
Taylor claimed he was merely trying to take a stand when he confronted the action star
Taylor claimed he had “such a sh*ty day” after the brawl and claimed he was merely trying to take a stand.
“I don’t wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this,” he continued. “And I just decided I’m going to take a stand, because someone has to.”
After videos of Ritchson and Taylor went viral online, the actor shared a cryptic post with a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte.
“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” the quote said.
Image credits: alanritchson
Taylor previously spoke about struggling with his mental health and attempted to take his own life in 2019.
“I was diagnosed as bipolar right after,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “Deep down, I was comforted to know, ‘OK, there’s a name for this.’”
The actor said he then began “MDMA therapy” and said it “rewired [his] brain in the best way.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines
“I’m so happy he was wearing a camera or this story would be blaming a crazy star,” one claimed
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