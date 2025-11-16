40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

With the economic crisis and inflation breathing down our backs, many employees hang onto their desks more than ever before. This is understandable, because prices of living are soaring with no end in sight, and that includes anything from rent, groceries, and gas to lifestyle.

Some people, however, take on a more chill approach to work. So chill that it borders on the verge of becoming jobless any minute. And in case they cross that line and mess up real bad, they end up on this corner of Reddit known as “Bye Bye Job.

Created in 2020, the community is now home to 598k members coming in for the images, posts and stories of people losing their opportunities in life, whether it’s a job or a scholarship. Below we collected the most interesting posts shared on the group, so scroll down.

#1 Screwed With The Natives And Found Out

The racist owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel said she is banning Native Americans from the property. Five tribal leaders signed a Notice of Trespass. Indicating the hotel has violated the terms of a Treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments made that they say violate article one of the treaty. They instructed the hotel and its subsidiaries to vacate the premises or be held liable.

Image source: Dyea_B_Tis

#2 Bummer Joe

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Today Is The Day

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: honkhonkbeepbeeep

#4 Maybe The Priest Can Give Alex His Last Rites Because Woolies Just Smoked Him

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: achybreakystacy

#5 Russian Driver Who Raced Under Italian Flag Due To Sanctions Threw A Nazi Salute On Podium, Today His Contract Is Immediately Terminated By The Team

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Bedumtss

#6 She Hates Leftists Now

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: hiphop_dudung

#7 I Have No Words

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: UnlicencedAccountant

#8 Finally

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: UnderstandingKind523

#9 Trucker Fired For Participating In Ottawa Protests With Company Truck While Displaying Right Wing Terrorist Flag

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: hamer1234

#10 Maga Rioter Tells Court He Lost His ‘Six-Figure Job’ To Storm The Capitol For Donald Trump

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: IndianKiwi

#11 Doctor No Longer Allowed To Practice After Branding Patients’ Livers With His Initials

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: hippychk

#12 CEO Of B.c. Resort On Leave After Sexist Remark At Tourism Conference. He Told Women At Conference To ‘Go Clean Some Rooms And Do Some Dishes’ On International Women’s Day

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: julesieee

#13 As Usual

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: SnappyCapricorn

#14 Russian Gymnast With ‘Z’ Symbol On Podium Next To Ukrainian Faces Long Ban

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: thedubiousstylus

#15 McDonald’s Employee Loses Job

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: kronikfumes

#16 Choice And Consequences

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: abaganoush

#17 Snowplow Driver Posted A Facebook Video Of Him Spraying Jews During A Storm—now It’s Being Investigated As A Hate Crime

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: mdj1359

#18 Novak Djokovic Out Of U.S. Events Due To Being Unvaxxed

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: BurtonDesque

#19 Brazilian Politician In Ukraine Recorded Commenting On Ukrainian Women/Refugees, Including “They’re Easy Because They’re Poor”; Returned To Brazil To Discover He Had Lost Key Allies And His Girlfriend; Withdrew Run For Governor, Will Withdraw From The Free Brazil Movement (Mbl)

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: DisruptSQ

#20 Two Lapd Officers Who Were Fired In 2017 For Playing Pokémon Go And Ignoring Calls For Backup While On Duty Have Had Their Appeal For Reinstatement Denied

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Chocolat3City

#21 But They Tell Us It’s Not About Politics

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: kernalbuket

#22 Chair Of The Dept. Of Psychiatry At Columbia University Is Suspended For Commenting On A Model’s Body Via Twitter

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: zenboi92

#23 “This Individual No Longer Works For The Queens District Attorney’s Office”

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: peppaz

#24 Police Officer Who Touched Colleague’s Penis Then Shouted ‘It’s A Small One’ Is Sacked

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: stankmanly

#25 A Play In 4 Acts

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: POTUS50

#26 Guy Makes Multiple Harassing Videos From Hospital. Girl Tells Him To Stop. Guy Makes Fun Of Girl’s Eyebrows In Hospital Tiktok. Girl Notifies Hospital And When Multiple Such Cases Are Revealed, He Gets Fired. Bellend Makes Post With 12k Upvotes Blaming Girl With Fake Title

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: bookluvr83

#27 Another Nurse Let Go. Oh Well

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: bagal

#28 Genius

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Jiji321456

#29 Paying The Price For Bullying

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: vresovkamfh

#30 Italian Man Who Tried To Use Fake Arm To Avoid Covid Shot Says Life Is ‘Ruined’

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: m1cky_b

#31 School Principal Fired And On Welfare After Posting Naked Photos Of Her Boyfriend’s Ex On Facebook

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisPChicken04

#32 Australian Network Spends $1,000,000 Australian Dollars ($724,685.00 Us Dollars) So Reporter Has Rights To Interview Adele About Her New Album: Reporter Doesn’t Listen To Album Before Interview

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: LonelyGuyTheme

#33 Ha

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: LPinTheD

#34 She’s Been Fired

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Ehzabeth

#35 Professor Has To Resign Because He Posted Blatant Misinformation To His Students And Was Called Out By His Boss As Well

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Deshes011

#36 “Freedom Fighter” Loses Job While Occupying Ottawa

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Negative_Day_6532

#37 Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: HonkinSriLankan

#38 ‘i’ve Lost It All’ I’m Homeless, My Teeth Are Falling Out And My Career Is Over Because Of My Anti-Vaxx Views, Moans Corrie Star Sean Ward

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: srkdummy3

#39 Did You, Or Did You Not Follow Protocol?

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: empicecream

#40 Marketing Guy Fired For Bad Taste Sales Pitch

40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

Image source: Tob3z

100% secure your website.