40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something So Inappropriate That It Cost Them Their Job (New Pics)

With the economic crisis and inflation breathing down our backs, many employees hang onto their desks more than ever before. This is understandable, because prices of living are soaring with no end in sight, and that includes anything from rent, groceries, and gas to lifestyle.
Some people, however, take on a more chill approach to work. So chill that it borders on the verge of becoming jobless any minute. And in case they cross that line and mess up real bad, they end up on this corner of Reddit known as “Bye Bye Job.”
Created in 2020, the community is now home to 598k members coming in for the images, posts and stories of people losing their opportunities in life, whether it’s a job or a scholarship. Below we collected the most interesting posts shared on the group, so scroll down.
#1 Screwed With The Natives And Found Out
The racist owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel said she is banning Native Americans from the property. Five tribal leaders signed a Notice of Trespass. Indicating the hotel has violated the terms of a Treaty made with the Sioux in 1868 based on the location of the hotel, and the racist comments made that they say violate article one of the treaty. They instructed the hotel and its subsidiaries to vacate the premises or be held liable.
#2 Bummer Joe
#3 Today Is The Day
#4 Maybe The Priest Can Give Alex His Last Rites Because Woolies Just Smoked Him
#5 Russian Driver Who Raced Under Italian Flag Due To Sanctions Threw A Nazi Salute On Podium, Today His Contract Is Immediately Terminated By The Team
#6 She Hates Leftists Now
#7 I Have No Words
#8 Finally
#9 Trucker Fired For Participating In Ottawa Protests With Company Truck While Displaying Right Wing Terrorist Flag
#10 Maga Rioter Tells Court He Lost His ‘Six-Figure Job’ To Storm The Capitol For Donald Trump
#11 Doctor No Longer Allowed To Practice After Branding Patients’ Livers With His Initials
#12 CEO Of B.c. Resort On Leave After Sexist Remark At Tourism Conference. He Told Women At Conference To ‘Go Clean Some Rooms And Do Some Dishes’ On International Women’s Day
#13 As Usual
#14 Russian Gymnast With ‘Z’ Symbol On Podium Next To Ukrainian Faces Long Ban
#15 McDonald’s Employee Loses Job
#16 Choice And Consequences
#17 Snowplow Driver Posted A Facebook Video Of Him Spraying Jews During A Storm—now It’s Being Investigated As A Hate Crime
#18 Novak Djokovic Out Of U.S. Events Due To Being Unvaxxed
#19 Brazilian Politician In Ukraine Recorded Commenting On Ukrainian Women/Refugees, Including “They’re Easy Because They’re Poor”; Returned To Brazil To Discover He Had Lost Key Allies And His Girlfriend; Withdrew Run For Governor, Will Withdraw From The Free Brazil Movement (Mbl)
#20 Two Lapd Officers Who Were Fired In 2017 For Playing Pokémon Go And Ignoring Calls For Backup While On Duty Have Had Their Appeal For Reinstatement Denied
#21 But They Tell Us It’s Not About Politics
#22 Chair Of The Dept. Of Psychiatry At Columbia University Is Suspended For Commenting On A Model’s Body Via Twitter
#23 “This Individual No Longer Works For The Queens District Attorney’s Office”
#24 Police Officer Who Touched Colleague’s Penis Then Shouted ‘It’s A Small One’ Is Sacked
#25 A Play In 4 Acts
#26 Guy Makes Multiple Harassing Videos From Hospital. Girl Tells Him To Stop. Guy Makes Fun Of Girl’s Eyebrows In Hospital Tiktok. Girl Notifies Hospital And When Multiple Such Cases Are Revealed, He Gets Fired. Bellend Makes Post With 12k Upvotes Blaming Girl With Fake Title
#27 Another Nurse Let Go. Oh Well
#28 Genius
#29 Paying The Price For Bullying
#30 Italian Man Who Tried To Use Fake Arm To Avoid Covid Shot Says Life Is ‘Ruined’
#31 School Principal Fired And On Welfare After Posting Naked Photos Of Her Boyfriend’s Ex On Facebook
#32 Australian Network Spends $1,000,000 Australian Dollars ($724,685.00 Us Dollars) So Reporter Has Rights To Interview Adele About Her New Album: Reporter Doesn’t Listen To Album Before Interview
#33 Ha
#34 She’s Been Fired
#35 Professor Has To Resign Because He Posted Blatant Misinformation To His Students And Was Called Out By His Boss As Well
#36 “Freedom Fighter” Loses Job While Occupying Ottawa
#37 Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free
#38 ‘i’ve Lost It All’ I’m Homeless, My Teeth Are Falling Out And My Career Is Over Because Of My Anti-Vaxx Views, Moans Corrie Star Sean Ward
#39 Did You, Or Did You Not Follow Protocol?
#40 Marketing Guy Fired For Bad Taste Sales Pitch
