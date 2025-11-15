50 Times The Universe Said “No” To People

When all the tiny, invisible angels that are supposed to be sitting on your shoulder flee and karma is put on hold, and you roll the dice and get 0, and… Guys, we are all, at some point in our lives, one bunch of very unlucky people.
To find out what luck even means, we could look at the definition from Merriam-Webster dictionary, which reads “a force that brings good fortune or adversity; Luck was a big factor in the outcome.” Or we could better see the real-life examples where this magical force has somehow vanished, leaving no trace.
And thanks to the subreddit r/FacePalm, we now have an endless archive of unfortunate moments, sometimes embarrassing and sometimes plain pitiful.
You see, no one deserves getting zero beans and 100% sauce after opening a new can of beans. Call it exaggeration, but I assure you the pain is real.
#1 Get Out, Dennis
#2 This Guy Has Had It Rough
“Lose right arm and break my left hand. Friend gives me this shirt”
#3 Kitty Found A Comfy Bed
#4 This Pedestrian In Particular
“Somebody’s day was ruined”
#5 In 1998, Honduras Built A Bridge Over The Choluteca River, But Hurricane Mitch Rerouted The River
#6 F You Joe
#7 You Suck Gregg
#8 Nailed It. Literally
#9 Turtle Of Destruction
#10 F**k You Steven, Not Mike, Or Jack Or Bob, Just You Steven!
#11 The Biggest Bruh Moment In History
My mate took two weeks off work, went to Africa, climbed Kilimanjaro and raised over E300 grand for charity. Having
hiked and climbed for 7 days, he reached the summit and asked his guide to take a picture before his iPhone battery died because of the -25 cold. And here it is…
#12 F You Poland
#13 Oh Lord
#14 I Guess The Tree Can’t Afford A Lawyer
There’s a Banyan tree in Pakistan that has been chained and officially arrested since 1898. This happened when James Squid, a British officer thought the tree was moving towards him after drinking alcohol.
#15 Take Notes On How Flip Someone Off With Words
#16 Lucky Nurse
Violet Jessop, a ship nurse. She served on each of the three ‘sisters’ Titanic, Britannic and Olympic. While she was on board, the Olympic collided with a war ship and nearly sank, the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank, the Britannic hit an underwater mine and sank. Violet survived all three.
#17 Mother-In-Law Just Served Me This Piece Of Cake…
#18 No Waffles For You, Biyach
#19 So This Is What My Mate Woke Up To This Morning
#20 Ancient Facepalm
In Thailand, it was considered a capital offense punishable by death if someone touched the queen. In 1880, the queen drowned when her royal boat capsized on the way to the palace. The many witnesses to the accident did not dare to tuch the queen while she was drowning
#21 The Diamond In My Ring Fell Out Today. It Came With A 10 Year Workmanship Guarantee. Yesterday Was Our 10th Wedding Anniversary
#22 Every Time
#23 Soap And Eggs
#24 This Kinda Cracked Me Up
#25 Paid Extra For A Window Seat. Got The One Seat On The Plane With A Wall
#26 The Poor Guy
A man survived the sinking of a ship in 1871, leaving him traumatized afterwards. Some forty years later, he was finally able to overcome his fears and sail again, only to die on the Titanic.
#27 Putting That One Single Yelper On Blast
#28 How This Guy Survived Both Of The Atomic Bombs During Ww2
Tsutomu Yamaguchi was working in Hiroshimæ when the city was bombed. Surviving, he returned to his employer in Nagasaki three days later That morning, while being berated by his supervisor as “crazy” after describing how a single bomb had destroyed Hiroshima, the second atomic bomb hit Nagasaki. Yamaguchi survived again, and is the only known survivor of both bombinqs.
#29 Yeet
#30 Tom, Everyone Knows
#31 I Feel Like Somebody Got Fired
#32 Get It Together Abby
#33 Man Deadn’t
#34 This Guy In Particular
#35 Poor John.
#36 Unlucky
“Nervous For The New Job?” “Nah, On The First Day I Won’t Do Much, I’ll Meet Colleagues, They’ll Show Me Around And Nothing More.”
#37 This B***h Ass Just Flew Into My Eye And Fell To The Ground
#38 “Hey Honey We’re Gonna Be On The Front Page”. The Front Page:
#39 Picked The Wrong Parking Spot
#40 28 Years Without Breaking A Bone Until A Giant Stone Slab Riddled With Wood Screws Crushed And Impaled Both My Middle Fingers. Please Enjoy This Picture Of Me Freshly Bandaged Up.
#41 Poor Girl
#42 Opened A Can Of Beans To Find No Beans At All.
#43 Yeah F*ck You Danielle
#44 F**k This Doctor In Particular
#45 Could Things Get Any Worse?
#46 F**k Nadine In Particular
#47 A Wasp Rolled Over By A Train.
#48 Wcgw If A Water Main Breaks Near Your House
#49 And God Said F**k Kevin
#50 Pope Formosus Who Had Been Dead For 7 Months Was Removed From His Tomb To Be Propped Up And Put On Trial. The Corpse Was Found Guilty And Was Stripped, Had Three Fingers Removed, Then Reburied, Got Dug Up Once Again, Tied To Weights, And Thrown In A River
