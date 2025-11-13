This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

Air travel is one of the biggest factors when it comes to pollution. It is considered to be the most harmful traveling option and despite various claims to be “eco-friendly”, most aviation companies have a long way to go when it comes to sustainability. Currently, we are in such a position that the most sustainable way of traveling by plane is, well… not flying at all and instead, taking a train. But hopefully with today’s current technology, we will find new ways to save the environment and be able to travel. Engineers at the Delft University of Technology are working hard to make this possible.
The aerospace engineering team is working on a new airplane model that might change air travel for good
Image credits: Edwin Wallet, studio OSO
Dutch airliner company KLM is contributing to the research of this new airplane prototype that is being constructed at the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).
The first prototype of this plane was conceptualized by TU Berlin student, Justus Benad
Justus created the concept for his project regarding potential aircraft designs for the future.
The aircraft is named after the iconic Gibson flying-v electric guitar
Iconic artists like Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, and Keith Richards used to play it.
It is believed that the plane would burn up to 20% less fuel
Which is a very important environmental factor considering current aviation contributes to around 2.5 percent of global CO2 emissions.
The first test flight is expected to happen this September and the actual plane should be released around the year 2040
The plane will be able to carry 314 passengers and they will be seated in the wings along with fuel tanks and cargo.
