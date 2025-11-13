This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

by

Air travel is one of the biggest factors when it comes to pollution. It is considered to be the most harmful traveling option and despite various claims to be “eco-friendly”, most aviation companies have a long way to go when it comes to sustainability. Currently, we are in such a position that the most sustainable way of traveling by plane is, well… not flying at all and instead, taking a train. But hopefully with today’s current technology, we will find new ways to save the environment and be able to travel. Engineers at the Delft University of Technology are working hard to make this possible.

The aerospace engineering team is working on a new airplane model that might change air travel for good

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

Image credits: Edwin Wallet, studio OSO

Dutch airliner company KLM is contributing to the research of this new airplane prototype that is being constructed at the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

The first prototype of this plane was conceptualized by TU Berlin student, Justus Benad

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

Justus created the concept for his project regarding potential aircraft designs for the future.

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

The aircraft is named after the iconic Gibson flying-v electric guitar

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

Iconic artists like Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, and Keith Richards used to play it.

It is believed that the plane would burn up to 20% less fuel

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

Which is a very important environmental factor considering current aviation contributes to around 2.5 percent of global CO2 emissions.

The first test flight is expected to happen this September and the actual plane should be released around the year 2040

This Flying-V Airliner Was Designed By A Student And It Will Use 20% Less Fuel

The plane will be able to carry 314 passengers and they will be seated in the wings along with fuel tanks and cargo.

Watch the video to learn more about the design of this plane

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Family Bought 27 Animals And Moved Up A Mountain
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Abandoned Britain: I Travel Around UK Photographing Its Abandoned Places
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
After Horrible People Abandoned These Puppies, They Got So Sick They Had Lost All Their Fur
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Artist Paints On Leather Jackets And The Result Is Astounding
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Recap & Review – Leverage 3.13: “The Morning After Job”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2010
Five TV Shows From The 80s That Have Not Aged Well
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.