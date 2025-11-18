I Made Laser Art On A Canvas (6 Pics)

Hi there! I’m a very artsy person who’s always looking for cool and new ways to make art. My latest works are laser-engraved paintings! I paint a canvas, then use a laser engraver to ‘burn’ the paint away, revealing these pictures. Here are some of my favorite ones. I may post more later.
#1
This is probably my favorite! I painted colors under the black to get this pretty abstract art!
#2
Just some abstract art. This looks even better in person!
#3
I used a handpainted effect on this picture of my nephews.
#4
I made this special painting for my elderly grandpa. He loved it!
#5
This is a picture of a church in a tiny town in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. It has a special meaning to me.
#6
And last but not least, this was my very first painting. It has a nostalgic charm to me.
