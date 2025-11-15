30 Celebrities Who Have Openly Displayed Their Immense Love For Dogs (New Pics)

Other than admiring celebrities just for their talents like acting or singing, many of us tend to like those celebs that we can relate to. Who wouldn’t want to relate to Jackie Chan or Ariana Grande, am I right?
I’d say one of the most universally relatable topics is the love people have for dogs. Even Hollywood stars with super-busy lifestyles do not give up on having a dog at home and sharing precious moments spent together on social media.
I scrolled through celebrities’ Instagram and Twitter accounts and found some new adorable pictures of them with their furry best friends. If you’d like to see more dogs with famous owners, check out my previous post.
#1 Jackie Chan
Image source: Jackie Chan
#2 Emilia Clarke
Image source: Emilia Clarke
#3 Justin Theroux
Image source: Justin Theroux
#4 Danny Trejo
Image source: Danny Trejo
#5 David Beckham
Image source: David Beckham
#6 Sylvester Stallone
Image source: Sylvester Stallone
#7 Drew Barrymore
Image source: Drew Barrymore
#8 Lionel Messi
Image source: Lionel Messi
#9 George Clooney
Image source: George Clooney
#10 Kaley Cuoco
Image source: Kaley Cuoco
#11 Lily Collins
Image source: Lily Collins
#12 Sarah Silverman
Image source: Sarah Silverman
#13 Heidi Klum
Image source: Heidi Klum
#14 Nina Dobrev
Image source: Nina Dobrev
#15 Selena Gomez
Image source: Selena Gomez
#16 Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
Image source: Priyanka Chopra
#17 Katherine Heigl
Image source: Katherine Heigl
#18 Ashley Tisdale
Image source: Ashley Tisdale
#19 Mickey Rourke
Image source: Mickey Rourke
#20 Ariana Grande
Image source: Ariana Grande
#21 Kate Beckinsale
Image source: Kate Beckinsale
#22 Sofia Vergara
Image source: Sofia Vergara
#23 Andy Cohen
Image source: Andy Cohen
#24 Lana Condor
Image source: Lana Condor
#25 Josh Groban
Image source: Josh Groban
#26 Sergey Lazarev
Image source: Sergey Lazarev
#27 Jenny Slate
Image source: Jenny Slate
#28 James Middleton
Image source: James Middleton
#29 Emily Ratajkowski
Image source: Emily Ratajkowski
#30 Miranda Kerr
Image source: Miranda Kerr
