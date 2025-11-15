30 Celebrities Who Have Openly Displayed Their Immense Love For Dogs (New Pics)

by

Other than admiring celebrities just for their talents like acting or singing, many of us tend to like those celebs that we can relate to. Who wouldn’t want to relate to Jackie Chan or Ariana Grande, am I right?

I’d say one of the most universally relatable topics is the love people have for dogs. Even Hollywood stars with super-busy lifestyles do not give up on having a dog at home and sharing precious moments spent together on social media.

I scrolled through celebrities’ Instagram and Twitter accounts and found some new adorable pictures of them with their furry best friends. If you’d like to see more dogs with famous owners, check out my previous post.

More info: Instagram

#1 Jackie Chan

Image source: Jackie Chan

#2 Emilia Clarke

Image source: Emilia Clarke

#3 Justin Theroux

Image source: Justin Theroux

#4 Danny Trejo

Image source: Danny Trejo

#5 David Beckham

Image source: David Beckham

#6 Sylvester Stallone

Image source: Sylvester Stallone

#7 Drew Barrymore

Image source: Drew Barrymore

#8 Lionel Messi

Image source: Lionel Messi

#9 George Clooney

Image source: George Clooney

#10 Kaley Cuoco

Image source: Kaley Cuoco

#11 Lily Collins

Image source: Lily Collins

#12 Sarah Silverman

Image source: Sarah Silverman

#13 Heidi Klum

Image source: Heidi Klum

#14 Nina Dobrev

Image source:  Nina Dobrev

#15 Selena Gomez

Image source: Selena Gomez

#16 Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Image source: Priyanka Chopra

#17 Katherine Heigl

Image source: Katherine Heigl

#18 Ashley Tisdale

Image source: Ashley Tisdale

#19 Mickey Rourke

Image source: Mickey Rourke

#20 Ariana Grande

Image source: Ariana Grande

#21 Kate Beckinsale

Image source: Kate Beckinsale

#22 Sofia Vergara

Image source: Sofia Vergara

#23 Andy Cohen

Image source: Andy Cohen

#24 Lana Condor

Image source: Lana Condor

#25 Josh Groban

Image source:  Josh Groban

#26 Sergey Lazarev

Image source: Sergey Lazarev

#27 Jenny Slate

Image source: Jenny Slate

#28 James Middleton

Image source: James Middleton

#29 Emily Ratajkowski

Image source: Emily Ratajkowski

#30 Miranda Kerr

Image source: Miranda Kerr

