Meet The World’s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

by

Corduroy is one naughty pensioner cat. Being 26 (121 in cat years), he refuses to act his age. He holds the Guinness World Records title for the world`s oldest living cat, but he still jumps onto counters and enjoys his time outdoors. Adopted from a shelter in Oregon, when his owner Reed Okura was only 7 years old, the half Maine Coon cat is still going strong.

Despite being on a special low-protein diet to protect his kidneys, Corduroy is in a remarkably good health. “I strongly believe the key to his longevity is the fact we did not declaw him and allowed him to go outside,” said Reed. “He was able to defend himself and exercise his body and mind by hunting. Corduroy still catches critters but is not as good as he once was, thankfully.

“It is an honour to have Corduroy in our life, I honestly don’t remember much of my life without him,” she added. “He is a wonderful companion and I hope to give him a happy and healthy life for many more years.”

More info: Instagram

Corduroy was adopted from a shelter in Oregon in 1989

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

Now he holds the Guinness World Record for the world`s oldest living cat

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

Corduroy is now 26 years old which would be 121 in cat years!

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

But he still acts like a youngster

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“Corduroy certainly does not act his age – he still jumps onto counters and jumps down,” said Reed

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“Every night, he glides up our flight of stairs and jumps onto our bed and sleeps with us before waking us up every morning around 5am”

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“I strongly believe the key to his longevity is the fact we did not declaw him and allowed him to go outside”

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“He was able to defend himself and exercise his body and mind by hunting”

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“Corduroy still catches critters but is not as good as he once was, thankfully”

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

The cat has a mellow personality and loves cuddles and cat naps in the sun!

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

He enjoys the attention he gets from other people, and is patient with children

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

Corduroy was adopted when his owner Reed was only 7 years old

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“It is an honour to have Corduroy in our life, I honestly don’t remember much of my life without him”

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

“He is a wonderful companion and I hope to give him a happy and healthy life for many more years”

Meet The World&#8217;s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

The oldest cat ever lived was 38-year-old Crème Puff, so Corduroy still has many golden years ahead of him!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Multiple Ways That Breaking Bad Could Have Ended
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2020
The Best of the Best Friends Season 5 Episodes
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2014
The Five Smartest Characters in Television History
3 min read
May, 8, 2017
Under the Dome
Under the Dome 1.07 “Imperfect Circles” Review: Life Begins, Life Ends
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2013
What We Can Expect from Season 6 of Bar Rescue
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2017
Tenet: Ultimate Guide to Stream The Hit Film
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.