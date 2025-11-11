Meet The World’s Oldest Cat Aged 26 Who Was Adopted From A Shelter

Corduroy is one naughty pensioner cat. Being 26 (121 in cat years), he refuses to act his age. He holds the Guinness World Records title for the world`s oldest living cat, but he still jumps onto counters and enjoys his time outdoors. Adopted from a shelter in Oregon, when his owner Reed Okura was only 7 years old, the half Maine Coon cat is still going strong.
Despite being on a special low-protein diet to protect his kidneys, Corduroy is in a remarkably good health. “I strongly believe the key to his longevity is the fact we did not declaw him and allowed him to go outside,” said Reed. “He was able to defend himself and exercise his body and mind by hunting. Corduroy still catches critters but is not as good as he once was, thankfully.
“It is an honour to have Corduroy in our life, I honestly don’t remember much of my life without him,” she added. “He is a wonderful companion and I hope to give him a happy and healthy life for many more years.”
The oldest cat ever lived was 38-year-old Crème Puff, so Corduroy still has many golden years ahead of him!
