David Beckham Goes To See His Statue For The First Time, Doesn’t Know It’s Been Replaced By A Prank One

As the Los Angeles Galaxy were preparing to honor their legendary former player David Beckham with a statue outside the stadium, James Corden and his team devised an intricate plan to prank David with annoying fans, a half-hearted highlight reel and – the best of all – a replica of the statue that’s nothing short of an abomination.

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Unaware that he was being pranked, Beckham thought the cameras were recording footage for the club to share online. To his credit, David did remarkably well to keep his cool as the actors did everything they could to piss him off.

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

To get him in the right mood, Coden sent in a guy posing as a fan. He kept calling Beckham “Dave” (which he hates) and got the name of his team wrong.

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Then LA Galaxy’s president, Chris Klein, showed what was called a reel of “highlights” from Beckham’s career, including missed goals, fights, and red cards.

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

However, everyone has their boiling point. And for Dave, it was the monstrosity unveiled in front of him. The “sculptor” who created the “statue” (another actor) was walking him around the monstrosity, trying to talk it up. The demon eyes, the unexplainably long chin, and even longer arms.

Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Watch the entire prank in the video below

Image credits: davidbeckham

In recent years, the looks of football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandi Chastain, and Mohamed Salah weren’t accurately represented by their sculptors, to put it lightly. The unintentionally hilarious results instantly transcended into memes, so something tells me that Beckham was at least a bit nervous before they unveiled his real statue. But in the end, he was pleased with the result.

Image credits: davidbeckham

“Yesterday was an amazing day,” he wrote on Instagram. “To be able to celebrate my time at LA Galaxy with my family, my friends, the team and the fans was an incredible honor. I am so grateful and happy, thank you.”

Image credits: davidbeckham

Image credits: davidbeckham

Image credits: davidbeckham

People thought Corden and his team executed their plan perfectly

