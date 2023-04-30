New Girl’s “Injured” Episode Was A Master Class On Insurance And Friendship

New Girl‘s iconic “Injured” episode, which premiered in 2013, featured a standout moment in the series. The episode dealt with some of its usual themes like friendship and love. But these were tied in with a very adult lesson on the importance of insurance, all while still providing plenty of laughs and memorable moments. The leads, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone all delivered top-notch performances, making this episode one of the show’s most memorable and impactful.
In Season 1 Episode 15, Nick Miller, one of the more interesting members of the loft, hurts his back while playing football with the rest of the gang. This injury cascades into a series of events that tests the strength of the group’s bond. The episode highlights the struggles that people without health insurance face — a topic that remains highly relevant today. As the story unfolds, we see how Nick’s flatmates rally around him in a time of need, thus showcasing the significance of friendship.
Nick Miller’s Anti-Establishment Politics Almost Killed Him
Prior to the events in the New Girl‘s “Injured” episode, Nick Miller had presented himself as a character that did not care for a lot of modern society or what it offered. He had earned himself the unofficial title of “Old Man”, with behaviour that mirrored someone born in the 50s. After suffering a serious back injury while playing football, Nick’s disdain for authority and government create a dangerous situation that almost cost him his life. In the episode, Nick refuses to go to the hospital due to his mistrust of conventional medical practices and his own inability to pay for the expensive treatment as he has no health insurance. As his condition worsens, his roommates try to convince him to seek professional help, but Nick’s stubbornness and principles prove to be a barrier.
While the episode provides plenty of laughs and memorable moments, it also offers a poignant commentary on the dangers of distrust and idealism in a world that often requires practical solutions. With Jake Johnson’s commanding performance and the show’s skilled writing, “Injured” proved to be one of New Girl‘s more impactful and memorable episodes. Despite the humour that often defined the series, the episode’s powerful message about the need for institutional support and the dangers of anti-establishment ideas was one that resonated with many viewers.
New Girl’s “Injured” Episode Captured The Show’s Biggest Strength
From the show’s first episode, New Girl immediately lets viewers know that friendship is at the centre of all that happens on the show. So when Jess defies Nick Miller’s decision to not get help even while in extreme pain, viewers are not shocked. However, the discovery that Miller might have Thyroid cancer frightens not just the characters but viewers as well, who up until that point had not had to deal with any serious issues that could lead to death. The episode ends with Nick Miller receiving good news while surrounded by his closest friends. As the cast exits the hospital, the lyrics of Beach House’s Take Care play. This only emphasizes the entire message of that episode.
New Girl‘s “Injured” episode is a standout moment in the series, capturing the show’s ability to mix humour and emotion flawlessly. For fans of the show, “Injured” is a must-watch episode that perfectly encapsulates everything we love about New Girl. Check out the sneak peak below:
