Couple Can’t Believe What Their Neighbor Decides To Open In Her Home, Have To Live With Screaming And Crying

Having good neighbors is like winning the lottery — not many of us get to experience it. Some people have to deal with neighbors parking on their side of the property; others might deal with overflowing trash, barking dogs, or a loud motorcycle.
This couple’s home was their quiet oasis until a new family moved in. They decided to open a daycare, and that meant screaming infants and toddlers for the better part of the day for the neighbors. Although the couple wasn’t childfree, they still hated the noise, and the woman went online to vent about how it was driving her absolutely insane.
A woman vented online about how her neighbor’s daycare was causing her stress
She wasn’t a child-hater, but the screaming infants and toddlers next door were still driving her insane
drazenphoto (not the actual photo)
Most commenters expressed support for the woman: “This would make me cry and scream with the toddlers”
Others shared similar noisy neighbor experiences and what they did to cope
However, some advised the woman to suck it up and get over it: “They have as much right [to inhibit] their living space as you do”
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