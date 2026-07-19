Chris Sullivan: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Chris Sullivan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chris Sullivan

July 19, 1980

Palm Springs, California, US

46 Years Old

Cancer

Chris Sullivan: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Chris Sullivan?

Chris Sullivan is an American actor and musician known for his versatile and emotionally resonant performances. He has captivated audiences across stage, television, and film with his unique blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth.

His breakout role came as Toby Damon in the acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us, a performance that garnered him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. This pivotal role brought him widespread recognition for his ability to portray complex emotional journeys.

Early Life and Education

Born in Palm Springs, California, Chris Sullivan spent his formative years in Sacramento. He cultivated an early interest in performance, attending Jesuit High School where he participated in theater productions.

Sullivan later pursued higher education at Loyola Marymount University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts. His theatrical training provided a strong foundation for his diverse career.

Notable Relationships

Chris Sullivan married producer Rachel Reichard in Chicago in 2010. The couple’s relationship blossomed within the theater community, leading to their enduring partnership.

They are parents to two children: a son, Bear Maxwell Sullivan, born in July 2020, and a daughter, Aoife Bea Sullivan, who arrived in October 2022.

Career Highlights

Chris Sullivan gained widespread recognition for his pivotal role as Toby Damon in the NBC drama This Is Us, a performance that earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also notably portrayed Tom Cleary in the Cinemax medical drama The Knick.

His film credits include the alien warrior Taserface in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and roles in Imperium and Morgan. On stage, Sullivan made his Broadway debut in Lombardi and appeared in productions such as Chicago and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

Signature Quote

“Feelings aren’t facts; they’re real, but just because I feel it doesn’t mean it’s true.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photograph New Yorkers And Use These Photos As References For My Drawings (12 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mom Washes Dirt Out Of Sons’ Mouths And Vacuums It Off Her Floor Only To Learn It Wasn’t Dirt
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Creating Eccentric Christmas Cards Has Become A Hilarious Holiday Tradition For Our Family
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Justine Triet: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2026
Hey Pandas, Which One Is Your Favorite Strange Event That Happened Today In History? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Woman Supports BIL When He Worries That Kid Will Be Bullied Due To Wife’s Chosen Name
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025