“Forbidden Toys”: 30 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg

Let us introduce you to a Spanish digital artist Rosemberg, who creates a series of wild and controversial toys on his Instagram project, “Forbidden Toys.” Here, he dreams up bizarre and sometimes offensive toys that could only exist in a world without societal and legal rules.

From dolls with peculiar features to action figures of historical villains made to look playful, “Forbidden Toys” explores dark humor and shock value that regular toy makers avoid. This project makes us rethink what’s acceptable in children’s entertainment, sparking both laughter and discomfort. Scroll down to see some of the funniest and craziest examples!
More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com

#1

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#2

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#3

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#4

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#5

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#6

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#7

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#8

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#9

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#10

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#11

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#12

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#13

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#14

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#15

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#16

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#17

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#18

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#19

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#20

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#21

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#22

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#23

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#24

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#25

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#26

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#27

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#28

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#29

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

#30

Image source: the.forbidden.toys

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
