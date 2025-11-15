I Flew My Drone Over An Icelandic Volcano

After a long time of debating and planning when and how we should go there, my friends and I made our way to this beautiful and raw sight. The hike was long and tiring, through snow and ice and up a big steep slope.
It’s hard to explain the thoughts that run through your head once you get the first glimpse of this powerful force that is molten rock shooting out of the earth. Your brain can’t really comprehend what’s happening because you don’t have anything you could ever compare it to.
Flying my drone over a field of 1200C °magma, was definitely one of the scariest things I’ve ever done with my equipment.
I’ve seen many others melting theirs in the process, so I was very cautious and limited myself to 70m and upwards.
Needles to say, I am thrilled with the results.
