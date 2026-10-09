Tenant Fights Fire With Fire Against His Loud Party-Loving Neighbors, And They Move Out A Month Later

There’s always that one neighbor who treats a random Tuesday night like New Year’s Eve and assumes the rest of the building will just put in their earplugs.
One fed-up tenant decided they had endured enough sleepless nights after their neighbors refused to dial down the volume. Sharing the story online, the resident said they cooked up a brilliant, petty masterpiece to teach their partying neighbors a permanent lesson.
Read the full story below to see how Rebecca Black’s “Friday” ultimately helped the resident get sweet, silent justice.
One resident’s new neighbors had a habit of playing loud music and partying, sometimes until 3 in the morning
NicoBecker / Magnific (not the actual photo)
After many sleepless nights, the resident decided to teach the neighbors a lesson
sonnnnnic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
SkelDry // Magnific (not the actual photo)
norgal / Magnific (not the actual photo)
seventyfour / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The author gave some more info in response to the comments
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